Bumping Will Be Highlight of Intense Indianapolis 500 Qualifying Format

Bumping is back at the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge.

Thirty-four cars will compete for 33 starting spots in “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” during exciting PPG Presents Armed Forces Qualifying on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“We know how much our loyal fans love the ‘race within the race’ to qualify for the Indianapolis 500, and bumping will add even more drama this year,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “We can’t wait to see the cars trimmed out for maximum speed in two of the most pressure-packed days in global motorsports, setting the field for the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge.”

There’s also more at stake during qualifying than just a spot in the race Sunday, May 28. The top 12 drivers on the starting grid will receive NTT INDYCAR SERIES points, with the NTT P1 Award winner earning 12, the No. 2 starter 11 and then in descending order to the No. 12 starter earning one extra point.

A look at the qualifying format for the 107th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge (all times Eastern):

DAY ONE: Saturday, May 20

11 a.m.-5:50 p.m.: Full Field Qualifying (Live on Peacock, also 2:30-4:30 p.m. on NBC)

Qualifying will take place for positions 1-30. Positions 13-30 will be set, and those drivers will not requalify Sunday.

When every car in the qualifying order for Saturday has been presented at least one chance to qualify, teams may choose from two lanes for second and subsequent attempts. Cars in the priority lane (Lane 1) must withdraw their qualified time – if the car has one – but get priority access to the track ahead of Lane 2. Lane 2 is for cars that have already qualified but wish to improve their position.

Once cars are outside of the Top 30, they are considered to not have a qualification speed as only positions 1-30 will be locked in during Day One.

DAY TWO: Sunday, May 21

2-3 p.m.: Top 12 Qualifying (Live on Peacock)

Positions 7-12 will be determined. The order is based on Saturday times, slowest to fastest. Each car is guaranteed one attempt. The fastest six advance to the Firestone Fast Six to determine positions 1-6.

4-5 p.m.: Last Chance Qualifying (Live on NBC)

Positions 31-33 will be determined. Each car is guaranteed one attempt and may make multiple attempts until time expires. Each car’s most recent qualification speed will remain eligible for the starting lineup until the time is withdrawn or qualifications end.

5:15-5:45 p.m.: Firestone Fast Six (Live on NBC)

Positions 1-6 will be determined. The order is based on times from Top 12 Qualifying earlier Sunday, slowest to fastest. Each car is guaranteed one attempt. The fastest driver in the Firestone Fast Six will earn the coveted NTT P1 Award for pole.

Tickets for PPG Presents Armed Forces Qualifying, practice days and the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge are available at www.ims.com.

IMS PR