ValleyStar Credit Union 300 to be Held at Martinsville Speedway on Sept. 23

The ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville Speedway, the nation’s biggest, richest and most prestigious NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race, will be held under the lights on Saturday, September 23, the track announced today.

“The ValleyStar Credit Union 300 is an annual tradition that brings the racing community together at Martinsville Speedway for the nation’s biggest, richest and most prestigious NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race,” said Martinsville President Clay Campbell. “Thanks to our long-time partners at ValleyStar Credit Union for their support to bring the best local racers from around the country to compete on the most challenging short track in motorsports.”

Martinsville Speedway and ValleyStar Credit Union announced a multi-year extension of the entitlement for the ValleyStar Credit Union 30 prior to last season’s race. The extension continues ValleyStar Credit Union’s entitlement at Martinsville Speedway that began in 2015.

“The ValleyStar Credit Union team is truly humbled to join the team at Martinsville Speedway and be a part of such a distinguished race,” said Mike Warrell, ValleyStar Credit Union CEO. “Our teams share a common goal and that is to support economic growth, and highlight all that southwest Virginia has to offer, from its people to the beautiful landscape. ValleyStar looks forward to being a part of the amazing energy NASCAR brings to the area.”

Peyton Sellers achieved a career milestone in 2022 by winning the ValleyStar Credit Union 300. Sellers, a two-time NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Division I champion, finished a close second in last season’s NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series championship.

The ValleyStar Credit Union 300 will be a 200-lap feature race will include three segments: 75 laps, 75 laps and 50 laps. Additional details on the format of the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 will be announced at a future date.

Tickets for the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 are $30 and unreserved. Youth 12 and under are free with a paying adult. Parking is free for the event. The Brake Pad is available for $45. Tickets are available for purchase at the ticket office, via phone at 877-RACE-TIX or online at martinsvillespeedway.com.

For more information on the ValleyStar Credit Union 300, visit www.martinsvillespeedway.com/ events/valleystar-credit- union-300.

Fans can view the full 2023 NASCAR schedule and purchase tickets at www.nascar.com/2023schedule . Stay connected to Martinsville Speedway on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and the NASCAR Tracks App.

