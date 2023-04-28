Ultimate Visit New Hampshire Vacation & Race Sweepstakes concludes Sunday

Dover Motor Speedway fans have three days left to win a trip of a lifetime to New Hampshire – and enjoy a race at the Monster Mile’s sister track – this summer.

The Ultimate Visit New Hampshire Vacation & Race Sweepstakes is ongoing, with the lucky winner’s prize package including tickets for the Crayon 301 NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Fans can visit www.dovermotorspeedway.com/ ultimatevisitNH/ for their chance to win. The contest runs through Sunday.

The prize package for the Ultimate Visit New Hampshire Vacation & Race Sweepstakes includes:

A VIP race experience with premium grandstand tickets and track passes for two to the Crayon 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 16.

Three-night accommodations for two at a New Hampshire resort.

A VIP welcome package with New Hampshire Motor Speedway hats, race merchandise, and gift cards from Granite State restaurants.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for NASCAR superfans to enjoy everything New Hampshire has to offer through this VIP experience,” said Lori Harnois, director, NH Division of Travel and Tourism. “We’re looking forward to welcoming the winner this summer and showing why our state is such a great place to find both adventure and fun. The winner will be in for a real treat when experiencing the Crayon 301 NASCAR Cup Series as our special guest at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.”

Media on-site for Dover Motor Speedway’s NASCAR weekend received a Visit New Hampshire gift package featuring the following:

Visit New Hampshire-branded tote bag

Bag of Mac’s Maple Kettle Corn

New Hampshire maple syrup

New Hampshire maple candy

Visit New Hampshire-branded notepad, pen, hand sanitizer, clip

The Crayon 301 NASCAR Cup Series race is the 52nd Cup Series event at New Hampshire Motor Speedway’s 1.058-mile oval. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell is the defending champion at New Hampshire.

NASCAR TICKETS:

Dover Motor Speedway’s NASCAR weekend schedule includes:

Sunday, 2 p.m.: Würth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race (FS1, PRN, Sirius NASCAR Radio)

Würth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race (FS1, PRN, Sirius NASCAR Radio) Saturday, 1:30 p.m.: A-GAME 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race (FS1, PRN, Sirius NASCAR Radio)

A-GAME 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race (FS1, PRN, Sirius NASCAR Radio) Today, 5:30 p.m.: General Tire 125 ARCA Menards Series East race (FloRacing)

Call 800-441-RACE to discuss ticket options with an account representative or visit DoverMotorSpeedway.com.

Friday and Saturday tickets are FREE for kids 12 and under (with a paying adult) at the Monster Mile and just $10 on Sunday.

The Würth 400 is the Monster Mile’s 105th NASCAR Cup Series race. Dover Motor Speedway is one of only 10 tracks in the country to host 100 or more NASCAR Cup Series events.

