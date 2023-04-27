Weather Postpones 51st NAPA Spring Sizzler to May 12th & 13th at Stafford

Unfavorable weather has forced Stafford Speedway officials to postpone the 51st NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler® to Friday, May 12th and Saturday, May 13th.

The updated schedule moves the NAPA Auto Parts Duel and American Canadian Tour 75 to an evening event Friday, May 12th with feature racing schedule for 6:45pm. The 51st NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler® will now be held Saturday, May 13th with feature racing scheduled for 3:15pm. All tickets are good for the rescheduled dates.

“We’ll have to wait a few more weeks to kick-off the 2023 season,” noted Stafford CEO Mark Arute. “With so many teams and fans traveling for the NAPA Spring Sizzler® we have decided to make the call a bit earlier than usual. We took a look at the conflicts and decided that May 12th and 13th is the best option for teams and fans. We’ll come back in two weeks and celebrate the 51st running of the NAPA Spring Sizzler®.”

Due to the condensed Friday May 12th evening schedule, Street Stocks and Limited Late Models will be pre-qualified for their feature and Vintage All-Stars have been moved to the NAPA Fall Final. Rain date for the rescheduled event is tentatively set for May 14th.

Updated schedules are now available on staffordspeedway.com/schedule. Tickets for the rescheduled event are available online at staffordspeedway.com/tickets.

For more information, visit staffordspeedway.com, follow Stafford Speedway on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or contact the track office at 860-684-2783.

Stafford Speedway PR