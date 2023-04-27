Premium Options Now Available and Going Fast for Race Weekend at Nashville Superspeedway

Experience NASCAR this summer from June 23-25 like you never have before by taking advantage of Nashville Superspeedway’s new and enhanced premium hospitality areas.

A robust Ally 400 race weekend of guitars and fast cars awaits you and your friends, and we are ready to roll out the red carpet as you soak in NASCAR’s most exciting race right here in Music City.

“This is more than a weekend of NASCAR racing, this is an opportunity to experience the best and most exciting entertainment in Music City,” said Nashville Superspeedway general manager Matt Greci. “We’re delighted to match the ever-growing demand from our fans for elevated offerings, and this year’s options present a can’t-miss opportunity to go behind the scenes for a weekend with NASCAR’s finest.”

Start making memories for a lifetime by picking from one of our exclusive hospitality spaces:

Pit Road Club, an open-air hospitality space with shared lounge seating and a rooftop viewing deck. Guests will also have access to exclusive climate-controlled areas. Located in the infield and just beyond pit road on Turn 1, is a remarkable setting and provides unparalleled vantage points of the race.

Includes: Sunday pre-race driver’s meeting, all-inclusive food and beverage from opening until one hour post-scheduled green flag (cash bar one hour after actual green flag), Sunday Pre-Race Track Pass, access to Parker McCollum’s pre-race concert and driver introductions, one Infield parking pass per four tickets purchased, premium appetizers, entrees, deserts, snacks, domestic beer, seltzer, soda, water.

Green Room Lounge, a high-end, climate-controlled hospitality space. Enjoy this open-concept tent with indoor and outdoor lounge seating on action-packed Turn 4. This exclusive hospitality area with a fantastic patio deck is the perfect location to be close to the thrills of race day.

Includes: Sunday Pre-Race Track Pass, access to Parker McCollum’s pre-race concert and driver introductions, one VIP Gate 1 parking pass per four tickets purchased, all-inclusive food and beverage from opening until one hour post-scheduled green flag (cash bar one hour after actual green flag), premium appetizers, entrees, deserts, snacks, domestic beer, seltzer, soda, water.

Turn 4 Terrace, a space which provides semi-private, open-air chalets with open stadium seating. Adjacent shared lounge spaces are available to enjoy with fellow race fans. Cooling misters will keep you refreshed during all of race day thrills. This exclusive Turn 4 hospitality area is the perfect location to be close to the action!

Includes: Sunday Pre-Race Track Pass, access to Parker McCollum’s pre-race concert and driver introductions, one VIP Gate 1 parking pass per four tickets purchased, all-inclusive food and beverage from opening until one hour post-scheduled green flag (cash bar one hour after actual green flag), premium appetizers, entrees, deserts, snacks, domestic beer, seltzer, soda, water.

Available for groups of any size or individual parties, these premium areas can be purchased by contacting Austin Hahn ([email protected] com or 615.289.2631). Pricing starts at $1,400.

While these premium camping options are sold out for 2023, please contact [email protected] nashvillesuperspeedway.com or 1.866.RACE.TIX to join our waitlist for 2024, or take advantage of our available lots for our upcoming race weekend.

Experience our incredible camping and entertainment offerings, which include:

Broadway Camping Located on front stretch past start/finish line Ideal view of racing heading into Turn 1

Music Row Camping Located on back stretch, opposite of start/finish line Perfect for panoramic track views and sunset vistas

Turn 2 Infield Camping Infield setting hugging Turn 2 and next to the action

Turn 3 Infield Camping Infield area nestled next to Turn 3 offering a front-row racing experience

The Bluff Located on natural bluff overseeing Turns 1 and 2 Ultimate camping area for view of Middle Tennessee’s rolling hills, sunrise and sunsets over our iconic venue



-- NASHVILLESUPERSPEEDWAY.COM --

NASCAR RACE SCHEDULE AND TICKETS

Nashville Superspeedway’s 2023 race schedule includes:

Friday, June 23

Rackley Roofing 200 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race

7:00 p.m. CT, FS1, PRN, Sirius NASCAR Radio





Rackley Roofing 200 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race 7:00 p.m. CT, FS1, PRN, Sirius NASCAR Radio Saturday, June 24

Tennessee Lottery 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race

2:30 p.m. CT, USA, PRN, Sirius NASCAR Radio

Sunday, June 25, 6 p.m.

Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race

6:00 p.m. CT, NBC, PRN, Sirius NASCAR Radio





Call 866-RACE-TIX to discuss your options with an account representative or visit nashvillesuperspeedway.com. Friday and Saturday tickets are FREE for kids 12 and under (with a paying adult) at Nashville and just $10 on Sunday.

FOLLOW US

Keep track of all of Nashville Superspeedway’s events by following on Twitter and Instagram or become a Facebook fan.

Nashville Speedway PR