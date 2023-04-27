Grandview Speedway Trivia Night Racing Features a Nascar Modified and Sportsman Twin Bill

The chase continues this Saturday night in the pursuit of the Grandview Speedway and NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series championships.

Grandview Speedway is preparing to get back into action on Saturday night with another show featuring the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman starting at 6 pm The program will include qualifying events for both classes leading up to the 30-lap T.P. Trailer Modified feature and the 25-lap T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman main event.

Pit gates will open at 3 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 4 pm. and warm-ups starting at 5 pm. Adult grandstand admission is $20, students 10-15 with ID are $10, while children ages 9 and under are admitted free of charge. Pit admission is $35 for NASCAR members and $45 for non-members.

The Saturday, April 29 program will also see the first of the monthly fan participation Trivia nights, where questions about Grandview Speedway racing will be asked, and fans will have the chance to win some cool prizes or gift cards.

Miss Grandview Speedway Brittany Huber will be working with the track staff to coordinate the contest and hand out the prizes to the lucky winners. Fans should study up on current and past Grandview racing so they will be ready to answer the questions!

The pre-race Meet and Greet with Whippy from Low Down and Dirty will be held featuring a driver from both classes. The Meet and Greet is held in the main gate area starting at 5 pm. and is a great time for fans to meet the drivers up close, collect some autographs, take photos, and talk racing with their favorite drivers.

With only one event completed so far in T.P. Trailer Modified action, drivers that will be in the hunt for a win on Saturday include the defending track Champion in Craig Von Dohren , Jeff Strunk, Brett Kressley, Doug Manmiller, Mike Gular, Tim Buckwalter, Jared Umbenhauer, Eddie Strada, Justin Grim, John Willman, Dylan Swinehart and many more.

In the T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman division, many drivers will be in the hunt for a win this Saturday night. These drivers include defending Champion and Opening night winner Brian Hirthler, Brett Gilmore, Logan Watt, Kyle Smith, Mike Schneck Jr., Brad Grim, Andy Ressler, Michael Burrows, Cody Manmiller, and Adrianna Delliponti among many other drivers.

All these drivers plus nearly three dozen total in each class will be vying for a victory this coming Saturday and attempting to make their way into contention in the chase for the Grandview Speedway track and NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series championships.

Racing will continue next weekend, the first action in the month of May, and will see two days of racing action at Grandview Speedway, starting with the second program for the Outlaw Racing Series Enduro & Outlaw Racing Series Vintage cars joined by the Xcel 600 Modifieds. Grandstand admission is $10, with racing starting at 7 pm.

Then, on Saturday, May 6 it will be another twin bill featuring the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman. The starting time for this show will be moving to 7:30 pm. and will be the Saturday night starting time for the remainder of the season.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through September, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

UPCOMING EVENTS –

Saturday, April 29 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman plus Trivia Night – 6 pm.

Friday, May 5 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage, Xcel 600 Modifieds – 7 pm

Saturday, May 6 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Saturday, May 13 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, USAC East Coast Sprints – 7:30 pm

Saturday, May 20 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Grandview Speedway PR