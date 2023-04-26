305 Sprinters & Two Big Ten Series To Run Friday At Lincoln Speedway

After a highly successful season opener on April 7, Lincoln Speedway officials are set to go racing for a second night, this Friday, April 28. The six-division show will feature a rare visit from the 305 Sprint Cars, the Big Ten Pro Late Model opener, Big Ten Street Stocks, and three other divisions.

305 Sprint Cars are preparing for what is currently their only scheduled visit of the 2023-season. The class, which has a homebase of Jacksonville Speedway, had a great car count at their opener last Friday, with 19 cars in the pits. The class historically puts on a great show at the Logan County Fairgrounds race track, in Lincoln, IL.

For the Midwest Big Ten Series Pro Late Models, Friday is their first of ten races on the 2023 schedule. The series also has events scheduled at Macon Speedway and Jacksonville Speedway. Jose Parga has found himself at the top of the last two series’ championship battles and is expected to be the favorite again this year. A strong field of Pro Lates is expected.

Friday’s event will also feature the Midwest Big Ten Series Street Stocks, racing for $500 to win and $75 to start. The tour had its first race of the season two weeks ago at Macon Speedway with Bobby Beiler claiming the impressive win. He and a barrage of others are expected to put on a great show.

The second round of the 2023 MARA Midget season presented at Lincoln by AgVenture/Wehmeyer Seed is slated to see several new drivers make their series debut. Patrick Bruns took the opening event of the 2023 MARA season at Lincoln Speedway back on April 7 giving him the series point lead with 114 points.

Several drivers who were not at the season opener for MARA plan to participate in Friday’s event including veteran racers Brian Peterson of Mukwonago, WI, Chris Baue of Beech Grove, IN, and Adam Taylor of Wheatfield, IN. Two rookie drivers also plan to make their series debuts including Miles Doherty of DeWitt, IA and Michael Hermacinski of Creve Coeur, IL.

Rounding out Friday’s action will be the always exciting DIRTcar Modifieds and the DIRTcar Hornets.

Pit gates open at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps are at 6:00, and racing is at 7:00 PM. Grandstand admission is $15, while kids 11 and under are free.

This Friday’s event is the final one before Lincoln Speedway’s highest paying event in history, the $23,023 to win Castrol FloRacing Night In America race. The event, presented by Graue Chevrolet, is set for Thursday, May 11, featuring Super Late Models and DIRTcar Modifieds. Full information and tickets can be found at lincolnspeedwayil.com.

Lincoln Speedway PR