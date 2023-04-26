Nashville Superspeedway Debuts Competition for Local Bands to Earn Opportunity for Ally 400 Weekend Performance

Middle Tennessee full-act bands and musicians are invited to register for the opportunity to perform during the Ally 400 race weekend at Nashville Superspeedway as part of an exciting competition. Winners of the competition will be compensated while also receiving an offer to perform a 45-minute set on the Fan Zone stage.

Bands and musicians interested in entering the competition can click here to register today for a chance to play in front of thousands at Nashville Superspeedway. Preference will be given to applications submitted prior to May 19. Prospective participants must submit a video recording (ex. Electronic Press Kit and live performance) to be considered for an audition.

Nashville Superspeedway plans to offer performances from a variety of musical genres during its June 23-25 NASCAR event weekend, including: pop, rock, R&B, hip-hop, alternative, Latin, country, blues and indie.

All performances will take place on the Fan Zone stage prominently located in front of Nashville Superspeedway and easily accessible to the thousands of fans who will be on site throughout the weekend. Bands and musicians of any age and genre can participate in the competition.

Notable performers during Nashville Superspeedway’s previous NASCAR weekends include: Charles Esten, HunterGirl, Jeverson, Daves Highway, Reyna Roberts, Noah Hicks, A Thousand Horses, Brandon Lay, Resurrection - A Journey Tribute, Kylie Frey, Leaving Lennox, Taryn Papa and Tyler Rich.

-- NASHVILLESUPERSPEEDWAY.COM --

NASCAR RACE SCHEDULE AND TICKETS

Nashville Superspeedway’s 2023 race schedule includes:

Friday, June 23

Rackley Roofing 200 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race

7:00 p.m. CT, FS1, PRN, Sirius NASCAR Radio





Rackley Roofing 200 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race 7:00 p.m. CT, FS1, PRN, Sirius NASCAR Radio Saturday, June 24

Tennessee Lottery 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race

2:30 p.m. CT, USA, PRN, Sirius NASCAR Radio

Sunday, June 25, 6 p.m.

Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race

6:00 p.m. CT, NBC, PRN, Sirius NASCAR Radio





Call 866-RACE-TIX to discuss your options with an account representative or visit nashvillesuperspeedway.com. Friday and Saturday tickets are FREE for kids 12 and under (with a paying adult) at Nashville and just $10 on Sunday.

FOLLOW US

Keep track of all of Nashville Superspeedway’s events by following on Twitter and Instagram or become a Facebook fan.

NSS PR