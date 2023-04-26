Fans roll into campgrounds as Dover Motor Speedway’s latest NASCAR tripleheader weekend begins

Campgrounds are open at Dover Motor Speedway with fans already parking their RVs, setting up their cornhole boards and icing down their coolers for this year’s NASCAR tripleheader weekend - continuing a Monster Mile tradition that began in 1969.

“Monster Mile fans have responded in a strong way with their demand for tickets and campsites on our property. It’s really great to feel their excitement for our events,” said Mike Tatoian, Dover Motor Speedway’s president and general manager. “Our entire team has done a terrific job preparing for our annual event and we look forward to all of NASCAR Nation returning to the Monster Mile this weekend for another thrilling week inside and outside the grandstands.”

FanZone activities begin Thursday at White Lightning, Dover’s new hangout for campers and fans which includes a full bar and more than a dozen classic arcade games. Located near the Monster Monument at Victory Plaza, presented by Ally, doors open at 4 p.m. on Thursday, with music trivia put on by Let’s Do Trivia starting at 5 p.m.

On-track action starts Friday at 1 p.m., with a practice session for the General Tire 125 ARCA Menards Series East race.

The 2023 race schedule includes:

Sunday, April 30, 2 p.m.: Würth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race (FS1, PRN, Sirius NASCAR Radio)

Würth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race (FS1, PRN, Sirius NASCAR Radio) Saturday, April 29, 1:30 p.m.: A-GAME 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race (FS1, PRN, Sirius NASCAR Radio)

A-GAME 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race (FS1, PRN, Sirius NASCAR Radio) Friday, April 28, 5:30 p.m.: General Tire 125 ARCA Menards Series East race (FloRacing)

The Würth 400 is the Monster Mile’s 105th NASCAR Cup Series race. Dover Motor Speedway is one of only 10 tracks in the country to host 100 or more NASCAR Cup Series events.

Among the FREE fan attractions set for this weekend is Big Bounce America, the world’s largest bounce house experience. Certified by Guinness World Records, Big Bounce America’s bounce house, 12,000-plus square feet of colors, inflatables and adventure is the world’s largest bounce house. Along with “The Giant,” a 900-foot long course containing more than 50 obstacles to pass through, the Big Bounce America experience will be FREE for race fans before the Würth 400 as well as before and after Dover’s Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29 races.

View the weekend fun schedule at: https://www. dovermotorspeedway.com/fans/ fan-zone/.

NASCAR TICKETS:

Call 800-441-RACE to discuss your options with an account representative or visit DoverMotorSpeedway.com.

Friday and Saturday tickets are FREE for kids 12 and under (with a paying adult) at the Monster Mile and start at just $10 on Sunday.

FOLLOW US:

Keep track of all of Dover Motor Speedway’s events by following on Twitter and Instagram or become a Facebook fan.

DMS PR