Chicago Street Race and The NASCAR Foundation Deliver Bikes to Eight Chicago Public Schools in Partnership with All Kids Bike

Today, NASCAR, Chicago Street Race and The NASCAR Foundation brought the All Kids Bike Learn-to-Ride Kindergarten physical education (PE) program to Brian Piccolo Elementary School, as a part of a $48,000 commitment to fund the bike program at eight Chicago Public Schools locations.

Wood Brothers Racing’s Harrison Burton joined local area students to help build bikes as part of the All Kids Bike initiative, which is designed to teach every child in America how to ride a bike in kindergarten physical education classes.

“Whether its two-wheels or four-wheels, we’re all about positive motion at NASCAR, so this is a great opportunity to help get these students moving,” said Burton, driver of the No. 21 for Wood Brothers Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series. “Riding a bike is a terrific way for kids to be active and engage with one another, and I’m thrilled to be here on behalf of NASCAR’s Chicago Street Race to further their ongoing commitment to Chicago area students.”

“NASCAR is investing in the Chicago community for the long-term, and this partnership is the latest example of that,” said Julie Giese, Chicago Street Race President. “Our Chicago Street Race team is a part of the Chicago community 365-days a year, and we are honored to partner with a wonderful organization like All Kids Bike to help serve our fellow Chicagoans.”

The Tuesday launch event included an exciting bike reveal, an introduction of the Learn-To-Ride Program to students, and a presentation with information from school staff. The long-term investment includes a full Learn-To-Ride curriculum, teacher training, a fleet of 24 Strider Balance Bikes, pedal-conversion kits, helmets, and a teacher instructor bike, plus resource portal access and live support for the life of the program for eight local elementary schools.

“The All Kids Bike program is a perfect extension of The NASCAR Foundation’s efforts to provide health and wellness resources to children in our racing communities,” said Nichole Krieger, executive director and vice president of The NASCAR Foundation. “We are thrilled to partner with the Chicago Street Race to increase our long-term impact in 8 schools across Chicago.”

“From the beginning of our existence, we felt learning to ride a bike should be an instrumental foundation that all kids deserve,” said Lisa Weyer, Executive Director of All Kids Bike. “It is our hope that by teaching kids how to ride a bike in Kindergarten PE class, we are leaving a legacy for the next generation of riders. We’re excited to partner with NASCAR, Chicago Street Race and The NASCAR Foundation and make an impact far beyond the race. By teaching bike riding at the entry-level in a public school system, All Kids Bike is providing the knowledge and a positive foundation of a lifelong skill.”

The All Kids Bike Kindergarten PE Program boasts an inclusive, proven Learn-To-Ride curriculum that offers every child the opportunity to experience the joy of two wheels. For more information, visit AllKidsBike.org.

Kansas Speedway PR