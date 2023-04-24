Kansas Speedway congratulates Carl Edwards on being named to NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers list

Less than two weeks before NASCAR returns to Kansas Speedway, one of its all-time fan favorites has earned one of NASCAR’s top honors.

Columbia, Mo., native Carl Edwards was named one of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers today as part of the sport’s 75th Anniversary Celebration. Kansas Speedway President Pat Warren reached out to Edwards and congratulated a competitor who embodied the Midwestern work ethic throughout his 15-year NASCAR career.

“Carl is not only one of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers, he’s also a great friend and a friend of Kansas Speedway,” Warren said. “Our fans embraced Carl as one of their own from the very beginning, and he reciprocated in kind by always putting our fans first on and off the track. We’re overjoyed he’ll forever be recognized on this list of all-time NASCAR legends.”

It's easy to see why Edwards became a fan favorite. He possessed an uncanny combination of tenacity, consistency and showmanship during a NASCAR career that lasted from 2002-2016. His signature backflip celebrations followed nearly all of his 72 national series wins, which included a 2004 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series triumph at Kansas Speedway.

Twenty-eight of his wins came in the NASCAR Cup Series, where he drove for legendary team owners Jack Roush and Joe Gibbs. He also won 38 times in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and was crowned its champion in 2007.

Yet it was an eighth-place NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series finish at Kansas Speedway that kickstarted Edwards’ career in 2002. His performance behind the wheel of Mike Mittler’s truck opened the eyes of Roush, who placed Edwards in his fully-funded truck the following year and ignited a career that led to today’s announcement.

Race fans at Kansas Speedway can join in NASCAR’s 75th Anniversary Celebration at its NASCAR Experience display in the midway during AdventHealth 400 Weekend, May 6-7. This must-see entertainment destination gives every guest a fun and interactive glimpse into what makes NASCAR the most exciting sport on the planet, and includes driver appearances, racing simulators and a NextGen NASCAR racecar that revs its engine.

The rumble returns to the track Saturday, May 6, with an action-packed day that includes the ARCA Menards Series’ Dawn 150 at 1 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying, and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series’ Heart of America 200 at 7 p.m.

The green flag drops for the AdventHealth 400 at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 7. The NASCAR Cup Series showcase features the sport’s top drivers competing for a spot in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, which return to Kansas Speedway on Sept. 10.

Fans are encouraged to secure their tickets now at www.kansasspeedway.com.

