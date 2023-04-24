NASCAR Modified and Sportsman Double Program This Saturday at Grandview Speedway

Grandview Speedway is hoping better, and DRIER weekends are ahead!

For the third time in four scheduled Saturday night events so far in this brand-new season of racing, weather caused the cancellation of the scheduled race events for this past Saturday night April 22 at Grandview Speedway.

Rain and thunderstorms rolled through the Berks County region right at starting time last Saturday and lasted into the early hours of Sunday morning.

The three rainouts in the first four scheduled events, is the third time in Speedway history that this has happened. The 1989 and 2000 racing seasons also got off to similar starts, while the 2005 season saw three of the first five events affected by rain outs.

Several years got started with two of the first three events postponed, including 1966, 1976, 1980, 1982, 1992, and 2022. The years of 1978, 2003, 2006, 2011, and 2017 started with two of the first four races being washed out by weather.

We will not mention the worst start in track history, so we do not give the weathermen any bad ideas!

The best news in all of this is, usually after the slow April start, the weather turns, and the season gets rolling for the rest of the year. We can only hope that tradition continues.

Grandview Speedway is preparing to get back into action this weekend with another show featuring the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman Saturday, April 29 starting at 6 pm. under the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series banner. The program will include qualifying events for both classes leading up to the 30-lap T.P. Trailer Modified feature and the 25-lap T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman main event.

Pit gates will open at 3 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 4 pm. and warm-ups starting at 5 pm. Adult grandstand admission is $20, students 10-15 with ID are $10, while children ages 9 and under are admitted free of charge. Pit admission is $35 for NASCAR members and $45 for non-members.

The Saturday, April 29 program will also see the first of the monthly fan participation Trivia nights, where questions about Grandview Speedway racing will be asked, and fans will have the chance to win some cool prizes or gift cards.

With the postponement again last week, the point standings remain the same as they have been since Opening Night, with Mike Gular and Brian Hirthler still on top of the points chase.

The top ten in T.P. Trailer Modified points are 1. Mike Gular – 307, 2. Brett Kressley – 300, 3. Jeff Strunk – 289, 4. Craig Von Dohren – 280, 5. Tim Buckwalter - 267, 6. Jared Umbenhauer – 259, 7. Eddie Strada – 240, 8. Justin Grim – 240, 9. John Willman – 228, 10. Dylan Swinehart – 219.

The top ten in T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman points are 1. Brian Hirthler – 310, 2. Brett Gilmore – 299, 3. Logan Watt – 290, 4. Kyle Smith – 289, 5. Mike Schneck Jr. – 268, 6. Brad Grim – 256, 7. Andy Ressler – 249, 8. Michael Burrows – 238, 9. Cody Manmiller – 220, 10. Adrianna Delliponti – 218.

All these drivers plus nearly three dozen total in each class will be vying for a victory this coming Saturday and attempting to make their way into contention in the chase for the Grandview Speedway track and NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series championships.

The first weekend of May will see two days of racing action at Grandview Speedway, starting with the second program for the Outlaw Racing Series Enduro & Outlaw Racing Series Vintage cars joined by the Xcel 600 Modifieds. Grandstand admission is $10, with racing starting at 7 pm.

Then, on Saturday, May 6 it will be another twin bill featuring the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, with the starting time moving to 7:30 pm. for the remainder of the season.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through September, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

UPCOMING EVENTS –

Saturday, April 29 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman plus Trivia Night – 6 pm.

Friday, May 5 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage, Xcel 600 Modifieds – 7 pm

Saturday, May 6 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Saturday, May 13 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, USAC East Coast Sprints – 7:30 pm

Saturday, May 20 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Grandview Speedway PR