Rain and Predicted Thunderstorms Again Cause Grandview Speedway Races to Be Cancelled

This story is really getting old.

For the third time in four scheduled Saturday night events so far in this brand new season of racing, weather has caused the cancellation of the scheduled race events for Saturday night April 22 at Grandview Speedway.

Management felt it was best to give an early notice to everyone, since the predicted weather was not just a quick moving line of thunderstorms, but rather a system of rain and thunderstorms that was predicted to last for several hours, giving no window to complete the show.

The April 22 show was to feature the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman in a triple-header show along with the Outlaw Racing Series Vintage cars. There was also a fan participation trivia contest.

Speedway management will try again next week by presenting the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman in a two-division program on Saturday, April 29 starting at 6 pm. The program under the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series banner will include qualifying events leading up to the 30-lap T.P. Trailer Modified feature and the 25-lap T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman main event.

Pit gates will open at 3 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 4 pm. and warm-ups starting at 5 pm. Adult grandstand admission is $20, students 10-15 with ID are $10, while children age 9 and under are admitted free of charge. Pit admission is $35 for NASCAR members and $45 for non-members.

The Saturday, April 29 program will also see the first of the monthly fan participation Trivia nights, where questions about Grandview Speedway racing will be asked, and fans will be able to win some cool prizes or gift cards.

The following Saturday, May 6 will also be a two-division program featuring the T.P. Trailer Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman with the regular summer starting time of 7:30 pm. for the remainder of the season.

The weekend will be a double-header as the Outlaw Racing Series will present their Enduro/Vintage program joined by the Xcel 600 Modifieds starting at 7 pm.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through September, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

UPCOMING EVENTS –

Saturday, April 29 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman plus Trivia Night – 6 pm.

Friday, May 5 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage, Xcel 600 Modifieds – 7 pm

Saturday, May 6 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Saturday, May 13 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, USAC East Coast Sprints – 7:30 pm

Saturday, May 20 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman plus Trivia Night – 7:30 pm

Grandview Speedway PR