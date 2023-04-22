Hoping to Break Winless Streak, Tim Brown Starts on Pole for Hayes Jewelers 200 at Bowman Gray

It's been eight months since Tim Brown won his 12th championship in the Brad's Golf Cars Modified Series at Bowman Gray Stadium, but he didn't miss a beat Friday night after qualifying on the pole for Saturday's Hayes Jewelers 200.

Brown, who qualified on the pole three times last season, including the 2022 Hayes Jewelers 200, claimed the pole after turning a qualifying lap of 13.287 seconds, faster than Lee Jeffreys, whose time was 13.279.

"It's good. It's always good to set on the pole for the Hayes Jewelers 200 for Bruce Hayes. And Hayes Jewelers have been with me forever. Super-special people," Brown said. "So, to sit on the pole is absolutely amazing. The race team's doing great, working well together, and just couldn't be happier."

The top 10 qualifiers are locked into their starting positions for Saturday's race, with a brand-new asphalt track. The other 15 drivers who qualified Friday night have the option to qualify again Saturday night, but they can't start any better than 11th. There could also be some drivers who could also qualify Saturday night who didn't attempt to qualify on Friday.

"I mean we ran a lot faster than that in practice," Brown said. "We just locked it down there for qualifying, but I'm super-pleased with the race car, the race track's really good. I'm super-excited about this year."

Jeffreys will start Saturday's season-opener just on the outside of Brown. Jeffreys qualified on the pole four times last season.

"We haven't qualified on the front row in the first race in several years," Jeffreys said. "I mean, the car was good all day. I left a little bit on the track, but hey, anybody's going to say that who comes in second. It didn't have to have much. I mean it's always close with Tim. He's a good qualifier.

"I feel like we had a good shot at it, but hey, getting in (Saturday) night is going to be the big thing. Right now, there is no outside groove."

Danny Bohn, the winner of last year's Hayes Jewelers 200, after leading 194 of the 200 laps, qualified third for Saturday's race at 13.341. Burt Myers, who is a 10-time champion, qualified fourth at 13.391 and will start to the outside of Bohn.

"We qualified third last year and were able to win, so hopefully it's just another repeat," Bohn said. "Tim was on the pole last year, so I think it's key to be able to control these races with the track conditions. And, you know, if you're out front, you're away from all the other cars and away from the mess. So, hopefully it will last 200 laps. I'm looking forward to it."

As for Brown, he won last year's championship without winning a race. Needless to say, he'd like to change that Saturday night.

"I hope we fix that," he said. "I hope we put this thing in Victory Lane and put last year behind us."

Not winning a race last season really bothered Brown, who not only has the most Modified championships, he has the most Modified wins with 94. Brown also said Saturday will be his 138th pole.

"I've been at my race shop every day since the last race last year working on these race cars -- every day, Monday-Sunday. Every day. I've been there and done something on the race cars," he said. "And it better show up this year."

In order for Brown to pick up his first win since July 2021 there will have to be a lot of variables that go into it.

"The whole race team has to execute," he said. "It's execution, execution, execution. We've got to have the right car, the right set-up. I've got to do my job, the motor's got to do its job, the car, the shocks. the springs, the sway bar, everything's got to work properly.

"It's hard to win here. I know that as much as anybody because I didn't win last year. So, it's all about execution. And we've got to cross our Ts and dot our Is and execute (Saturday) night, and I think we'll be fine."

Despite Jeffreys winning four poles last year that didn't translate to any wins.

"All you can do is come out here each week and just see how it plays out," he said. "I mean, you know, it's bad luck, bad preparation, or whatever you want to call it. It just wasn't meant to be, so hopefully this year is a little better."

Jeffreys has been through many battles with Brown throughout the years, and he knows Saturday night will be no different.

Randy Butner qualified fifth at 13.429, Chris Fleming is sixth at 13.431, Daniel Beeson is seventh at 13.435, Brody Jones is 13.438, Jason Myers is ninth at 13.484, and Jordan Fleming, the son of Chris Fleming is 10th at 13.485.

"You can't beat yourself," Brown said. "You've got to focus on your race and not worry about everybody else's race. So, I can't control what they do. All we can control is what we do, and we've just got to execute and control and I think we'll be fine."

Bohn, who won the 2014 points championship has fond memories of winning the Hayes Jewelers 200 last year.

"I think it's just tire management, and shock package," Bohn said. "You know, all of those factors play into these long races. We didn't change tires last year. We ran one set of tires for 200 laps."

But Brown is on the pole and wants to erase the memory of being blanked in races wins last year.

"To me it's refreshing to start off a new season because I can put an end to everybody saying I didn't win last year," he said. "So, if I can win (Saturday) night it'll shut all those people up. So, that's my plan.

"We come to win every race, which is what we did last year, right? It just didn't happen."

The 200-lap Hayes Jewelers race in the Brad's Golf Cars Modified Series isn't the only race scheduled Saturday night. The season-opening schedule starts with the 40-lap race in the McDowell Heating & Air Sportsman Series, followed by the Hayes Jewelers 200, then one or two 15-lap races in the Q104.1 Stadium Stock Series, and the night is scheduled to conclude with a 20-lap race in the Law Offices of John Barrow Street Stock Series.

Qualifying took place Friday afternoon in the Sportsman Series. There will be a full-field redraw before Saturday's race. There will also be a double-file restart cone in the Sportsman Series.

Chase Robertson was the fastest qualifier on Friday at 14.364, followed by Michael Adams at 14.441, and Sterling Plemmons at 14.448. Spencer Martin was fourth at 14.492, and Amber Lynn was fifth at 14.513.

Gates open at 6 p.m. for Saturday's races with practice going until 7 p.m. The second round of Modified qualifying will start at 7:10 with the first race starting at 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on-site and online at bowmangrayracing.com.

Qualifying Results

Brad’s Golf Cars Modified Series

First Qualifying Session for the Hayes Jewelers 200

RANK TIME CAR DRIVER HOMETOWN 1 13.257 83 Tim Brown Tobaccoville, NC 2 13.279 75 Lee Jeffreys Wallburg, NC 3 13.341 57 Danny Bohn Mooresville, NC 4 13.391 1 Burt Myers Kernersville, NC 5 13.429 5 Randy Butner Pfafftown, NC 6 13.431 16 Chris Fleming Mount Airy, NC 7 13.435 44 Daniel Beeson Kernersville, NC 8 13.438 92 Brody Jones Statesville, NC 9 13.484 4 Jason Myers Walnut Cove, NC 10 13.485 13 Jordan Fleming Mount Airy, NC 11 13.497 50 Ross BooBoo Dalton Liberty, NC 12 13.503 07 John Smith Mount Airy, NC 13 13.545 15 Brian Loftin Clemmons, NC 14 13.547 04 Brandon Ward Winston-Salem, NC 15 13.564 51 Drew Moffitt Lexington, NC 16 13.566 79 James Civali Davidson, NC 17 13.578 21 Tommy Neal Walkertown, NC 18 13.622 51 Junior Snow King, NC 19 13.626 69 John Holleman Winston-Salem, NC 20 13.644 10 Dan Speeney King, NC 21 13.832 9 Kyle Southern Walnut Cove, NC 22 13.866 70 Andrew Harrah Greensboro, NC 23 14.035 3 Danny Propst Monroe, NC 24 14.209 7 Susan Harwell Jonesville, NC 25 14.822 39 Gerald Robinson Jr. Winston-Salem, NC

McDowell Heating & Air Sportsman Series

Qualifying for Opening Night 40-lap race

RANK TIME CAR DRIVER HOMETOWN 1 14.364 31 Chase Robertson Winston-Salem, NC 2 14.441 19 Michael Adams Yadkinville, NC 3 14.488 03 Sterling Plemmons Winston-Salem, NC 4 14.492 5 Spencer Martin Wallburg, NC 5 14.513 2 Amber Lynn Walkertown, NC 6 14.637 54 Braden Mills Winston-Salem, NC 7 14.659 07 Riley Neal Walkertown, NC 8 14.676 28 Nate Gregg Lexington, NC 9 14.676 55 Zack Ore Lexington, NC 10 14.680 12 Justin Taylor Kernersville, NC 11 14.742 7 Connor Branch Lewisville, NC 12 14.772 22 Wesley Thompson Advance, NC 13 14.823 38 Mitch Gales Thomasville, NC 14 15.003 6 Kirk Sheets Pfafftown, NC 15 15.276 24 A.J. Bernys Mooresville, NC 16 15.348 51 Austin Taylor King, NC 17 16.658 15 T. Dawson Lexington, NC

BGS Racing PR