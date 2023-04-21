Mahoning Valley Speedway moves Saturday start time up to 2:00 pm

With the possibility of late evening rain we are moving Saturday's start time up to 2:00 pm.
If any race team has a scheduling issue please contact Todd Baer (610-730-7470) ASAP as we will do our best to accommodate you.
Saturday, April 22 Schedule of events
Schedule to change
9:00 am – Pit gates open $40 pp
NOTE: $50 entry fee per car for 602 Crate Modifieds/car must be inspected/radios and mirrors allowed/spotter must monitor with track race scanner/draw for heat & feature starting spots
NOTE: Every 602 Crate Mod must have weight listed on car…please check rules
10:00 am to 11:45 am – Car inspections at staging area
10:30 am to 11:45 am – Driver sign-ins NOTE: Any driver who misses sign-in will start at rear of heat race
Transponder fee – $6 if you have your own; $12 for track rental. Must have valid driver’s license
NOON – Grandstands open $15 admission (kids 10 and under are free)
NOON warm-ups – Dirt Modifieds, Street Stocks, Hobby Stocks, Futures, Pro 4s, 602 Crate Modifieds
1:20 pm – Mandatory drivers meeting in staging area…ALL drivers must attend drivers meeting or they will start in rear.
NOTE: Only registered competing drivers allowed to attend. If 16 or under parent or guardian may also attend.
1:50 pm – Call first heat to staging area
1:55 pm – National Anthem
2:00 pm – Heats
Dirt Modifieds – 8 laps
Street Stocks – 10 laps
Hobby Stocks – 8 laps
Futures – 6 laps
Pro 4s – 8 laps
602 Crate Modifieds – 10 laps
NOTE: All cars must make valid qualifying attempt in order to race in features*
*- subject to track assessment
INTERMISSION:
FEATURES
Dirt Modifieds – 20 laps
Street Stocks – 30 laps
Hobby Stocks – 25 laps
Futures feature – 15 laps
Pro 4s – 20 laps
602 Crate Modifieds – 40 laps/$1000-to-win
($500 bonus to first car across line with 10” wheels on all four corners courtesy of Primary Service Group)
NOTE: Top 2 from heats and top 5 from features must go to scales afterwards
Top 5 from 602 Crate Modified feature to tech
Concession Stand Specials
PIZZA RACE DAY SPECIAL
CHEESESTEAK FRIES* *ITALIAN HOAGIE
PIZZA BURGER* *CHICKEN BACON RANCH STEAK SANDWICH
