South Boston Speedway Cancels Saturday Night’s Event; Next Event Is May 6 God’s Pit Crew Night Race

Due to weather forecasts calling for persistent rain and severe weather in the region during the afternoon and evening on Saturday, South Boston Speedway officials have canceled Saturday night’s (April 22) six-race Viny’s Italian Restaurant Race Night event.



“We made this decision early in an effort to save our loyal fans and competitors the time, effort, and expense of making the trip here to South Boston Speedway and then likely not being able to hold the event due to the weather,” South Boston Speedway General Manager Chase Brashears explained. “We never like to cancel an event early, but we feel making an early decision with regard to this event is in everyone’s best interest.”



The next event at South Boston Speedway will be the God’s Pit Crew Night Race event on Saturday night, May 6. Advance tickets purchased for the April 22 event will be honored for the May 6 event.



Six races are scheduled for the May 6 God’s Pit Crew Night Race event with twin 75-lap races for the Sentara Healthcare Late Model Stock Car Division competitors headlining the night’s action. Also slated are a 50-lap race for the Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division, a 25-lap race for the Southside Disposal Pure Stock Division, a 20-lap race for the Virginia State Police HEAT Hornets Division and a 20-lap race for the Mills Family Practice Champ Karts.



The tentative May 6 event schedule has registration and pit gates opening at 12:30 p.m. Frontstretch spectator gates will open at 3:20 p.m. and practice starts at 3:30 p.m. Backstretch spectator and tailgate section gates will open at 5:30 P.M. Qualifying starts at 6 p.m. and the first race of the night will get the green flag at 7 p.m.



Advance adult general admission tickets for the Saturday, May 6 God’s Pit Crew Night Race are priced at $12 each and may be purchased online on South Boston Speedway’s website, www.southbostonspeedway.com, or by calling the speedway office at 434-572-4947 or toll free at 1-877-440-1540 during regular business hours.



Tickets at the gate on race day will be $15 each. Seniors ages 65 and older, military, healthcare workers, and students (with ID) can purchase tickets for $12 each at the gate on race day.



God’s Pit Crew will host its first-ever food box distribution in Halifax County, Virginia Saturday morning, May 6, at South Boston Speedway.



The food box distribution will be held from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. or until there are no food boxes left.

The God’s Pit Crew food box distribution is being held in partnership with South Boston Speedway as part of the God’s Pit Crew Night Race.



God’s Pit Crew is preparing to serve over 1,000 families with a food box. One food box will be given per family. No more than two food boxes given per vehicle, and in those cases both families have to be represented.



Each food box will be filled with healthy staple food items. In addition to a food box, families will receive a case of beverage. Persons in need of a food box can come to South Boston Speedway Saturday morning, May 6, and receive one.



South Boston Speedway’s latest news and updates can be found on the speedway’s website, social media channels, and by phoning the speedway during regular business hours.

SBS PR