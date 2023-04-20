Triple Header Nascar Program Saturday Night at Grandview Speedway Includes Trivia Night

Grandview Speedway is ready to get back to business this week with a triple-division racing program under the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series banner.

The Speedway will be hoping for a break in the weather this week to present another show, featuring the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman plus the addition of the Outlaw Racing Series Vintage cars in a three-division program on Saturday, April 22 starting at 6 pm. The program will include the Outlaw Racing Series Vintage cars in a feature event plus qualifying events leading up to the 30-lap T.P. Trailer Modified feature and the 25-lap T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman main event.

Pit gates will open at 3 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 4 pm. and warm-ups starting at 5 pm. Adult grandstand admission is $20, students 10-15 with ID are $10, while children aged 9 and under are admitted free of charge. Pit admission is $35 for NASCAR members and $45 for non-members.

The Saturday, April 22 program will also see the first of the monthly fan participation Trivia nights, where questions about Grandview Speedway racing will be asked, and fans will be able to win some cool prizes or gift cards.

T.P. Trailer Modified drivers that will be in the hunt for a win on Saturday include the all-time Saturday night NASCAR win leader at Grandview in Craig Von Dohren (123 wins), Jeff Strunk who sits third all-time in wins (77), Doug Manmiller who sits 9th all-time (30 wins), and Brett Kressley who has quickly moved up the win ladder and now sits 14th all-time (21 wins). Other top finishers from Opening Night looking for a win include Mike Gular, Tim Buckwalter, Jared Umbenhauer, Eddie Strada, Justin Grim, John Willman, Dylan Swinehart and many more.

In the T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman division, which had thirteen different winners last season, several drivers who had a top ten finish in the Opener will be looking for a win this Saturday night. These drivers include the all-time Sportsman division win leader Brian Hirthler (19 wins), Brett Gilmore, Logan Watt, Kyle Smith, Mike Schneck Jr., Brad Grim, Andy Ressler, Michael Burrows, Cody Manmiller, and Adrianna Delliponti among many other drivers.

All these drivers plus nearly three dozen total in each class will be vying for a victory this coming Saturday in hopes of making their way into the top ten in the chase for the Grandview Speedway track and NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series championships.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through September, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

UPCOMING EVENTS –

Saturday, April 22 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage plus Trivia Night– 6 pm.

Saturday, April 29 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 6 pm.

Friday, May 5 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage, Xcel 600 Modifieds – 7 pm

Saturday, May 6 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Saturday, May 13 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, USAC East Coast Sprints – 7:30 pm

Grandview Speedway PR