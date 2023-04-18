Speedway Children’s Charities, Dover Motor Speedway chapter announces several events surrounding April 28-30 NASCAR weekend

Dover Motor Speedway fans have several opportunities to help children in need and take advantage of unique Monster Mile experiences during the upcoming April 28-30 NASCAR weekend with Speedway Children’s Charities events.

“The upcoming race weekend marks our official start as a bonafide chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities here at Dover Motor Speedway,” said Gary Camp, the chapter’s executive director. “We are anxious to get to work and have assembled an outstanding board of trustees and a full slate of events that will add to the fan experience on race weekend while helping us raise funds and awareness for children in need. Through online and live auctions, a 50/50 raffle and laps around the Monster Mile, fans can participate across race weekend to help us make a difference.”



Speedway Children’s Charities, Dover Motor Speedway chapter, recently added the following community leaders to its new Board of Trustees:

Craig Amhaus, Philadelphia Union

Pete Bradley, Kent County Tourism Corporation

Brandon Durk, New Balance Athletics

Joe Heller, Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau

Vishal Patel, AstraZeneca

Tanner Polce, Brandywine Valley SPCA

Michael Riemann, Becker Morgan Group

Kathy Willes, N.K.S. Distributors, Inc.

The following events are planned by the Speedway Children’s Charities, Dover Motor Speedway chapter for race weekend:

SCC Dover Würth 400 Online Auction, Now Through Saturday, April 29 The SCC Online Auction gives you the opportunity to support children by bidding on one-of-a-kind items, including autographed memorabilia, VIP passes, an RCR hauler tour and more! Visit SCCAuctions.com to view the items and place your bids.





SCC Dover Würth 400 Live Auction, Sunday, April 30, 10:45 a.m. Signed items and once-in-a-lifetime experiences will be auctioned off Sunday at the Monster Monument at Victory Plaza, presented by Ally, including: Victory Lane visit/photo with race winner after the Würth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race Chase Elliott-signed Dover car topper Monster Bridge tickets More!





Laps for Charity, Thursday, April 27, 6-8 p.m. (NOW SOLD OUT FOR 2023) Drive your personal vehicle on the high banks of the Monster Mile’s concrete oval. There are two ways you can take on the World’s Fastest One-Mile Oval: REGULAR SESSION: For $75 per vehicle, participants will take five laps around the track behind a Dover pace car. VIP SESSION: For $150, you'll take eight laps around the track with just you and the pace car on the Monster Mile! MORE INFO: speedwaycharities.org/events/ dover/laps-for-charity/ registration/. Based on demand, additional opportunities for fans to drive the Monster Mile will be made available after race weekend.



50/50 Raffle presented by Ambetter Health and the Centene Charitable Foundation, Friday, April 28 through Sunday, April 30 Win big during the 50/50 Raffle presented by Ambetter Health and the Centene Charitable Foundation at Dover Motor Speedway. The winning ticket will be drawn after stage 2 of the Würth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race.

Rules: You do NOT have to be present to win, but must claim prize within 30 days of draw date. Ticket sales will conclude at the end of Stage 2 on Sunday. 50 percent of the proceeds will go to help local children; the other 50 percent could be YOURS! Purchase Options: 2 tickets for $10 20 tickets for $20 80 tickets for $40 BONUS BUY: 400 tickets for $100 Purchase at the Track Treasures trailer, located near the Monster Monument, or from teams selling raffle tickets in red smocks, with bright pink Ambetter signs, who will be positioned throughout the Speedway on race weekend.



Track Treasures, Thursday, April 27 through Sunday, April 30 Featuring mementos, NASCAR collectibles, one-of-a-kind autographed items, clothing, advertising banners and more for sale, with all proceeds benefiting SCC-Dover. Look for the trailer near the Monster Monument at Victory Plaza, presented by Ally, throughout race weekend.



For more information, visit www.SpeedwayCharities.org/ Dover.



Dover Motor Speedway’s owner, Speedway Motorsports, established the first Speedway Children’s Charities (SCC) chapter in 1982. Since then, SCC chapters across the United States have raised more than $65 million in grants for organizations.

NASCAR TICKETS:





Dover Motor Speedway’s 2023 race schedule includes:

Sunday, April 30, 2 p.m.: Würth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race (FS1, PRN, Sirius NASCAR Radio)

Würth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race (FS1, PRN, Sirius NASCAR Radio) Saturday, April 29, 1:30 p.m.: A-GAME 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race (FS1, PRN, Sirius NASCAR Radio)

A-GAME 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race (FS1, PRN, Sirius NASCAR Radio) Friday, April 28, 5:30 p.m.: General Tire 125 ARCA Menards Series East race (FloRacing)

Call 800-441-RACE to discuss your options with an account representative or visit DoverMotorSpeedway.com.

Friday and Saturday tickets are FREE for kids 12 and under (with a paying adult) at the Monster Mile and just $10 on Sunday.

The Würth 400 is the Monster Mile’s 105th NASCAR Cup Series race. Dover Motor Speedway is one of only 10 tracks in the country to host 100 or more NASCAR Cup Series events.

