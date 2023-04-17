“Mr. Excitement” Jimmy Spencer Named Grand Marshall for April 20 Bloomsburg Fair Raceway Opener

When the 2023 season begins on Thursday evening, April 20, at the Bloomsburg Fair Raceway, there won’t only be excitement taking place on the track but off as well when “Mr. Excitement” Jimmy Spencer, will be on hand serving as Grand Marshall.

The Berwick native was a wildly popular personality both on and off the track. He began racing on dirt at Port Royal Speedway and Beach Haven Speedway in a Late Model but after turning his attention to pavement and Modifieds his career began to rocket.

From nearby Evergreen Raceway and then onto the biggest motorsports stages in the country, Spencer was always a showstopper.

His stock really began to rise once he started competing on the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour where he and his family run team where regular winners and upfront finishers.

Perhaps his biggest victory during his Modified years could easily be considered the 1982 CAM2 Race of Champions held at Pocono Raceway. Spencer started from the pole, led 60 of 250 laps and beat Jamie Tomaino in winning the Crown Jewel of Modified racing.

He would go on to win the 1986-87 National NASCAR Modified Tour champion which would be his springboard to racing fulltime in NASCAR’s top three tiers. Between 1985 and 2006 Spencer competed between Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series and is one of only 40 drivers to have won in each.

Spencer also has national wins in the NASCAR K & N East, North and West Series, ARCA Menards Series, World Series of Stock Car Racing, PASS Late Model Series, SMART Tour, ASA National Tour, ARTGO Challenge Series and ACT Pro Tour.

His final race was in Cup at Pocono Raceway in 2006 but afterwards he became a popular television commentator/analyst/podcaster.

In 2019 Spencer was inducted into the Eastern Motorsport Press Association Hall of Fame.

His father, Ed Spencer Sr., is a winner of over 200 features and raced at the Bloomsburg Fair in 1953 when the NASCAR Series ran a 200 lap event during the annual Fair.

Opening Night is Thursday, April 20 with All-Pro SpeedSTRs, 602 Crate Modifieds, FWD 4-Cylinder Stocks, Slingshots on the card.

Fans will have a special autograph session with “Mr. Excitement” Jimmy Spencer during intermission.

There will also be a demonstration of the kids JuiceBox Division which will have several dates during the season. The JuiceBox Division is a Radio Flyer kart for kids 10 and under.

Gates will open at 5:00 pm, hot laps at 6:15 pm and racing will begin at 7:00 pm. Adult grandstand admission is $15, seniors/Military/students are $13, kids 6-12 are $5 and under 5 free.

Bloomsburg Fair Raceway PR