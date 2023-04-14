Entry Information Announced for 2023 California Speedweek

Pre-registration details for the sixth running of the California Speedweek for Micro Sprints have been announced. Pre-entry will be limited to 130 competitors total across Super 600, Non-Wing, and Restricted for the four races in five days spectacular. The series spans June 30 through July 4, racing at all four regular Micro Sprint tracks in California: Visalia’s Keller Auto Raceway, Lemoore Raceway, Dixon Speedway, and Stockton’s Delta Speedway.



Pre-entry is $300 per car entered and does not include nightly pit passes. Drivers can also reserve their transponder rentals for $10 per night by emailing [email protected] deltaspeedwaystockton.com



Early registration will open on MyRacePass on April 19th at 8 a.m. Pacific Time for all drivers with previous race winners in the Speedweek series getting the first chance to enter. The winners list is all-star cast which includes Tyler “TJ” Smith and Michael Faccinto tied at the top for all-time Speedweek wins with five triumphs. Many Speedweek winners have also claimed Tulsa Shootout Drillers such as Chris Andrews, Jade Avedisian, Tristan Guardino, Jake Hagopian, and Nikko Panella. Gio Scelzi, winner of the 2023 High Limit Sprint Car Series opener, and Jade Avedisian, 2023 Xtreme Outlaw Midgets points leader, are alumni of Speedweek as well. National 360 and 410 Rookie of the Year Ryan Timms is also a former Speedweek feature winner.



This illustrious group of drivers will get first dibs on entry for the Speedweek before it opens to the general racing world on April 24th at 8 a.m. Pacific Time as well.



The California Speedweek encompasses a worldwide field of drivers competing for over $50,000 in cash prizes, the coveted Wooden Bear trophies, and numerous contingency awards. Sponsorships are available with division sponsorships available. Potential partners can contact Steven Blakesley at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (916) 316-4854 for more information!



CAREER FEATURE WINS:

Tyler Smith 5

Michael Faccinto 5

Chris Andrews 4

Jake Hagopian 4

Caden Sarale 4

Dylan Bloomfield 2

Frank Flud 2

Gauge Garcia 2

Tristan Guardino 2

Garth Kasiner 2

Mitchel Moles 2

James Ringo 2

Gio Scelzi 2

Austin Stone 2

Ben Worth 2

Brody Armtrout 1

Frank Galusha 1

Joey Ancona 1

Jake Andreotti 1

Jade Avedisian 1

Zane Blanchard 1

Keith Day, Jr. 1

Brooklyn Holland 1

Chad Laughton 1

Jason McDougal 1

Nikko Panella 1

Ryan Reeves 1

Ryan Rocha 1

Jake Smith 1

KJ Snow 1

Tucker Worth 1

Colby Thornhill 1

Ryan Timms 1

California Speedweek PR