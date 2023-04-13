Modified and Sportsman Double Header at Grandview Speedway Saturday

Grandview Speedway is gearing up to present a two-day weekend of racing following a successful opener last week.

The weekend will begin on Saturday, April 15 with a two-division program of racing under the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series banner for the T.P. Trailer Modifieds and the T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman. Each division will run qualifying races leading to the 30-lap Modified and 25-lap Sportsman man events. Race time on Saturday night is 6 pm. Pit gates open at 3 pm, grandstand gates open at 4 pm, followed by warm-ups at 5 pm.

Grandstand admission for adults is $20, students 10-15 with ID are $10, while children 9 and under are admitted free. Pit admission is $35 for NASCAR members, and $45 for non-members, and again no license is required.

The Saturday, April 15 program will also see the first of the monthly fan participation Trivia nights, where questions about Grandview Speedway racing will be asked, and fans will be able to win some cool prizes or gift cards.

On Sunday, April 16, the Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage cars will be in action starting at 1 pm. Grandstand admission is $10 with gates opening at 12 noon.

Racers are reminded that there is no fuel truck at the speedway for regular events this season and should plan accordingly. Tires will be available for sale at the track or 72 Wilt Road on Tuesday nights between 6 and 7 pm.

Following the opening program of the season, Mike Gular is the T.P. Trailer Modified point leader after his win in the VP Racing Fuels Bruce Rogers Memorial. For Gular it was his seventh career Saturday night NASCAR T.P. Trailer Modified win, and overall, tenth career win counting in his Thunder on the Hill victories. The last time Gular had been to Grandview’s winners circle was July 18, 2020.

Some other drivers that will be in the hunt for a win on Saturday will be the drivers who finished right behind Gular, including Brett Kressley, Jeff Strunk, Craig Von Dohren, Tim Buckwaklter, Jared Umbenhauer, Eddie Strada, Justin Grim, John Willman, Dylan Swinehart and many more.

In the T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman division, defending champion Brian Hirthler is the early point leader following his win on Opening night. For Hirthler, it was his 19th career win, which broke a tie with former Sportsman champ and current Modified driver Jared Umbenhauer for the top spot on the all-time winner’s list for the T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman division. Hirthler was the top winner in the division last season with six victories, and is now in sole position of the top spot on the all-time win list.

Other drivers that will be in the field looking for a win this Saturday include the drivers that finished right behind Hirthler including Brett Gilmore, Logan Watt, Kyle Smith, Mike Schneck Jr., Brad Grim, Andy Ressler, Michael Burrows, Cody Manmiller, Adrianna Delliponti and three dozen other drivers.

On Saturday, April 22 it will be a three-division program under the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series banner as the T.P. Trailer Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman will be joined by the Outlaw Racing Series Vintage Cars for their first Saturday night appearance of the season. The program will consist of qualifying races leading up to the 30-lap Modified and 25-lap Sportsman main events. The Vintage cars will participate in a feature event only for their part of the program.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through September, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Saturday, April 15 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman plus Trivia Night – 6 pm.

Sunday, April 16 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 1 pm.

Saturday, April 22 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 6 pm.

Saturday, April 29 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 6 pm.

Friday, May 5 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage, Xcel 600 Modifieds – 7 pm

Saturday, May 6 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm

Grandview Speedway PR