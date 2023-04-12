God’s Pit Crew Sets Food Box Distribution May 6 at South Boston Speedway

God’s Pit Crew will host its first-ever food box distribution in Halifax County, Virginia Saturday morning, May 6, at South Boston Speedway.



The food box distribution will be held from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. or until there are no food boxes left.



The God’s Pit Crew food box distribution is being held in partnership with South Boston Speedway as part of the God’s Pit Crew Night Race on Saturday night, May 6, at South Boston Speedway.



“It’s a great partnership,” said Julie Burnett, director of the Blessing Buckets Program for God’s Pit Crew. “We love South Boston Speedway. They do such an amazing thing in the community, and we’re honored to be a part of the speedway’s outreach to the community. Anytime that God’s Pit Crew can partner with South Boston Speedway there is going to be something great come out of it. The speedway has such a great heart to love on the community, and we are so privileged to be part of it.”



Burnett said the organization is preparing to serve over 1,000 families with a food box. There will be one food box per family. There will be no more than two food boxes given per vehicle, and in those cases both families have to be represented.



Burnett noted that families will receive a food box filled with healthy staple food items such as oatmeal, macaroni and cheese, canned tuna, and other items. In addition to a food box, families will receive a case of some type of beverage.



Anyone in need of a food box can come to South Boston Speedway Saturday morning, May 6, and receive a food box. Distribution of food boxes will not begin until 11 a.m. Burnett said everyone that attends is urged to pay attention to the traffic pattern and follow directions from volunteers working the event.



“We will have a traffic management system,” she explained, “and we will have traffic volunteers to work as diligently as we can to get everyone in and out as safely and as smoothly as possible.”



Approximately 30 volunteers including any drivers that choose to help, volunteers from the South Boston Speedway staff, and volunteers from God’s Pit Crew will be working the food box distribution.



Burnett pointed out that God’s Pit Crew chose to conduct a food box distribution in Halifax County because of need.



“When you look at the statistics and what is being reported on the news, Halifax County has a food-insuffiency need,” Burnett explained. “We approached the speedway to partner with us so that we could help the community with this.”



Formed almost a quarter of a century ago, God’s Pit Crew is a non-profit faith-based crisis response team that consists of over 1,000 volunteers who wish to serve others in their time of need.



Volunteers with God’s Pit Crew help rebuild, renovate, and restore for people who need it most in crisis situations across the country. God’s Pit Crew also provides Blessing Buckets filled with life-sustaining goods to those who need it and distribute relief supplies to those in crisis.



South Boston Speedway Senior Director, Marketing & Administration Carly Brashears said the speedway staff is excited about partnering with God’s Pit Crew for the food box distribution event.



“We very much appreciate the outstanding work of God’s Pit Crew and the services its volunteers provide in responding to disasters across the country and are excited about partnering with the organization for this food box distribution here in Halifax County,” Brashears remarked. “Many people do not know that in addition to responding to disasters across the country, God’s Pit Crew also makes an impact here in the local community through efforts like the food box distribution that will be hosted at South Boston Speedway.



“This is an exciting project,” Brashears continued, “and we are extremely happy to partner with God’s Pit Crew and help bring hope to those in need.”



The May 6 God’s Pit Crew Night Race at South Boston Speedway will include six races and will be headlined by twin 75-lap races for the Sentara Healthcare Late Model Stock Car Division competitors. Also slated are a 50-lap race for the Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division, a 25-lap race for the Southside Disposal Pure Stock Division, a 20-lap race for the Virginia State Police HEAT Hornets Division and a 20-lap race for Mills Family Practice Champ Karts.



The first race of the night will get the green flag at 7 p.m.

