Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix 2023 brings best of Miami food and beverage scene to the track

South Florida Motorsports (SFM) have today revealed the Food & Beverage (F&B) partners that will bring a flavor of South Florida to the year’s FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX 2023. An incredible array of culinary delights will be on offer around the entire Campus of the Miami International Autodrome, ranging from several James Beard award-winning chefs to local, minority-owned eateries. With offerings to suit all tastes, the weekend of May, 5-7 will be a gastronomic experience like no other that will reflect the most prestigious, world-renowned restaurants in Miami, as well as the most authentic, cultural offerings the region has to offer.

South Florida is renowned for its bar and restaurant culture and in bringing a taste of Miami to the racetrack, over 65 restaurants will be featured around Miami International Autodrome, showcasing a variety of cuisines including both vegetarian and vegan options. Throughout the weekend, fans can enjoy world-class, premium cuisine from the campus’ hospitality partner, Sodexo Live!, led by Executive Chef Jonathan Cowan. Organizers of the FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX 2023 are also delighted to welcome back a number of award-winning chefs and unique bar experiences.

Returning to Miami International Autodrome this year is James Beard Foundation Award-winning chef Michelle Bernstein. With her bright and modern take on Latin American cuisine, the Miami native is set to offer an eclectic menu fusing Old-World favorites with contemporary techniques and innovative flavor profiles. Bernstein’s signature style of vibrant, yet simple layered flavors, will this year wow patrons of the luxury Yacht Club hospitality and MIA Marina general admission areas. Guests can anticipate dishes like a Wagyu Ribeye Sandwich, Shrimp Aguachile Tostada, and many more crave-worthy delights imbued with “Michy’s” golden touch.

Native Floridian David Grutman has established himself with a number of world-famous eateries in the greater Miami area and beyond. His firm Groot Hospitality owns Strawberry Moon, Papi Steak, Komodo, Swan and The Key Club, amongst others, as well as nightlife mainstays such as LIV at Fontainebleau and Story. Groot Hospitality will return this year to partner with 72 Club presented by J.P. Morgan Payments on the Miami International Autodrome Campus and will serve a delicious selection of signature items from its many restaurants, including Peking Duck, Chips & Caviar, Wagyu Pastrami and more.

Major Food Group (MFG) is one of the most celebrated, innovative, and successful companies in the history of the hospitality business. Founded a decade ago by Jeff Zalaznick, Mario Carbone, and Rich Torrisi, MFG has established a global empire that today exceeds forty restaurants, private clubs, bars, and hotels, along the way setting a new standard for the industry. Among the brand’s numerous iconic concepts—which represent the pinnacle of dining and luxury in cities from New York and Las Vegas to Paris and Hong Kong—are CARBONE, The Grill, Dirty French, ZZ’s Club, Sadelle’s, Contessa, and Torrisi Bar & Restaurant. While each brand this creative force brings to life is distinct, they all reflect MFG’s refined, celebratory, and thoroughly contemporary approach to its craft. This year, MFG will again provide food, beverage and hospitality for the iconic Palm Club.

One of the most unique locations at the Miami International Autodrome is the soulful, meticulously curated hospitality lounge at the Casa Tua Trackside Club. With its elegant design, traditional Italian cuisine and impeccable service, this one-of-a-kind experience is located at Turn 1, perfectly positioned at pit-exit and offers trackside views of the action in the surroundings of an exclusive club.

Award-winning Chef Brad Kilgore will be serving up his incredible range of progressive American cuisine which will highlight local Floridian ingredients and flavors in the 1 North Suites. Chef Kilgore is a James Beard Nominee for Best Chef South in addition to being named 'New Best Chef' in the country by Best Chefs America and Best New Chefs in America by the celebrated Food & Wine magazine.

The Start/Finish Suites presented by Gainbridge will proudly host one of the nation’s top celebrity chefs. Best known for her TV roles on Top Chef Masters and America’s Next Great Restaurant, Lorena Garcia will be dazzling patrons in this world class hospitality space. Revered for her fresh and highly flavorful take on Latin cuisine, where she fuses traditional ingredients with classic techniques, chef Lorena Garcia will bring an exotic taste of Central and South America to Miami.

In addition to the Participating Restaurants and minority-owned outlets, organizers are also pleased to announce their beverage partners for the forthcoming FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX 2023. As last year the MIA Margarita will once again be the signature cocktail of the event, thanks to Herradura Ultra. Additional beverage activations include Hendrick’s that will be housed in a 3-storey bar in the East Campus accessible to General Admission Campus Pass holders.

Glenfiddich will have a branded bar in the MIA Marina, while Formula 1 Global Partner Ferrari Trento will activate a custom Sparkling Wine bar in the North Campus. Red Bull bars and Heineken, as exclusive beer partner, will also be featured throughout the venue, with the latter offering their sustainable Greener Bar. Hendrick’s Gin, Cincoro, Organika, Monkey Shoulder, Whistle Pig, Coconut Cartel, Stoli Elit, Flor de Cana, Jack Daniel’s and La Fete Rose have also been confirmed.

Within the General Admission Campus Pass access there will be a number of retuning and new offerings to the Miami International Autodrome. In 2023 Bodega Taqueria y Tequila, South Florida's iconic brand known as a fast-casual taqueria by day and speakeasy-style lounge by night, makes its return. Founded in 2015 in South Beach by Keith Menin and Jared Galbut, Bodega Taqueria y Tequila is famous for serving up an extensive menu showcasing authentic Mexican favorites alongside inventive, tasty cocktails.

Another popular Latin eatery is Cantina La Veinte, owned by the Mexican hospitality company Cinbersol Group, which is bringing its flavors from the heart of Miami to the racetrack.

With its roots in Miami’s culture and history, Casa Florida has the oldest recorded hotel license in Miami, dating back to 1898. Located on the Miami River, Casa Florida serves a variety of exotic dishes including Palmito Ceviche, Key West Shrimp Cocktail, Atlantic Tuna Tostada and Lobster Roll, amongst others.

Located in the beautiful Wynwood art district of Miami, dōma is a neighborhood restaurant featuring Mediterranean inspired, Southern Italian cuisine. New to the Miami International Autodrome in 2023, dōma features a contemporary menu that includes a number of classic Italian dishes as well as more modern selections with the best available, quality in-season local ingredients.

Café Versailles has been serving tasty Cuban cuisine to the South Florida community for five decades. Soon after it opened its doors in 1971, Versailles quickly became the gathering place and unofficial town square for Miami’s Cuban exiles and remains a vital part of the community today.

One of Miami’s favourites is Tacology, which is a ‘mercado style dining’, where people can choose from various stations (Tacos, Ceviches y Tostadas, Desserts, Salads and juices) where they offer authentic and artistic Mexican tacos from home-made corn tortillas, colorful ceviches and delicious salads.

Harry’s Pizzeria is the brainchild of James Beard Award-winning executive chef, Michael Schwartz. The Philadelphia-born founder of The Genuine Hospitality Group, Schwartz is the face of the South Florida restaurant industry and a nationally recognized celebrity chef. Locals and tourists alike have come to embrace and crave his restaurant's refreshing combination of laid-back, bistro atmosphere and straightforward food emphasizing fresh, local ingredients.

Known as the eclectic neighborhood gastropub, Pubbelly Sushi brings a hyper-creative fusion of Japanese and Latin-inspired dishes by chef José Mendín. When Mendín founded the first Pubbelly, his intention was singular: create a place where chefs could eat high-quality, affordable dishes in a cool atmosphere. Pubbelly became an instant locals' favorite when it opened in 2010.

Dos Croquetas was founded in 2016 by Alec Fernandez and his business partner Vicky Carballo, with a mission to bring the best handcrafted croquetas to Miami. At their restaurant in Westchester, they strive to create innovative and unique flavors using only the finest, fresh ingredients that are sure to delight the senses.

“We’re absolutely delighted to confirm our Food & Beverage partners for this year’s race,” said Tyler Epp, president of FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX 2023. “All our guests will love the range of culinary options available, from the world class offerings served up by some of America’s top chefs, to the diverse food culture of the local and minority-owned restaurants. We pride ourselves on delivering the very best food and beverages from the South Florida region and incorporating it into our spectacular global event.”

There will also be 14 locally-based, minority-owned restaurants that will have a presence at this year’s event and will be featured at locations around the Miami International Autodrome, and supported by the team at Sodexo Live!

Adam’s Catering: BBQ staple in the community

Drinks On Me 305: Food truck offering traditional American cuisine

Food Junkies on Wheels: Deep fried southern specialties

Italian Vice: Miami’s gourmet Italian ice company

La Vela Coffee Roasters: Serving high quality, freshly roasted coffee for more than 50 years

Lovely’s: Dedicated to healthy eating specializing in island and Caribbean food

Tasebudz: Cost-effective meals with a great American flavor

Reggae Beets: Gourmet food featuring a dynamic Jamaican vegan menu

SDC Treats: A small batch freshly baked from scratch treats.

SEED: Mobile foodservice owned and operated by R&H Seed Group

Soulfly chicken: Tasteful, authentic comfort food with deep Southern roots

Ten’s Kitchen: Over 20 years of experience in soul food and Caribbean dishes

Troy’s Barbeque: Award-winning spare ribs, beef brisket, pulled pork and chicken

We Shuckin Eatery: Locally-sourced Southern Soul Food