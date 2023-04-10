Modified and Sportsman Double Program This Saturday at Grandview Speedway, Gular and Hirthler Are Early Point Leaders

After an exciting opening last Saturday, Grandview Speedway is ready to present the second weekend of racing for the new season.

This Saturday, April 15 will see a two-division program of racing under the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series banner for the T.P. Trailer Modifieds and the T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman. Each division will run qualifying races leading to the 30-lap Modified and 25-lap Sportsman man events. Race time on Saturday night is 6 pm. Pit gates open at 3 pm, grandstand gates open at 4 pm, followed by warm-ups at 5 pm.

Grandstand admission for adults is $20, students 10-15 with ID are $10, while children 9 and under are admitted free. Pit admission is $35 for NASCAR members, and $45 for non-members, and again no license is required.

The Saturday, April 15 program will also see the first of the monthly fan participation Trivia nights, where questions about Grandview Speedway racing will be asked, and fans will be able to win some cool prizes or gift cards.

On Sunday, April 16, the Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage cars will be in action starting at 1 pm. Grandstand admission is $10 with gates opening at 12 noon.

Following the opening program of the season, Mike Gular is the T.P. Trailer Modified point leader after his win in the VP Racing Fuels Bruce Rogers Memorial. Brett Kressley, Jeff Strunk, defending champ Craig Von Dohren and Tim Buckwalter complete the top five.

The top ten in T.P. Trailer Modified points are 1. Mike Gular – 307, 2. Brett Kressley – 300, 3. Jeff Strunk – 289, 4. Craig Von Dohren – 280, 5. Tim Buckwalter - 267, 6. Jared Umbenhauer – 259, 7. Eddie Strada – 240, 8. Justin Grim – 240, 9. John Willman – 228, 10. Dylan Swinehart – 219.

In the T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman division, defending champion Brian Hirthler is the early point leader following his win on Opening night. He is followed by Brett Gilmore, Logan Watt, Kyle Smith, and Mike Schneck Jr.

The top ten in T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman points are 1. Brian Hirthler – 310, 2. Brett Gilmore – 299, 3. Logan Watt – 290, 4. Kyle Smith – 289, 5. Mike Schneck Jr. – 268, 6. Brad Grim – 256, 7. Andy Ressler – 249, 8. Michael Burrows – 238, 9. Cody Manmiller – 220, 10. Adrianna Delliponti – 218.

On Saturday, April 22 it will be a three-division program under the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series banner as the T.P. Trailer Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman will be joined by the Outlaw Racing Series Vintage Cars for their first Saturday night appearance of the season. The program will consist of qualifying races leading up to the 30-lap Modified and 25-lap Sportsman main events. The Vintage cars will participate in a feature event only for their part of the program.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through September, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Saturday, April 15 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman plus Trivia Night – 6 pm.

Sunday, April 16 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 1 pm.

Saturday, April 22 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 6 pm.

Saturday, April 29 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 6 pm.

Grandview Speedway PR