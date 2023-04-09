Race Day Live With Kenny Wallace and John Roberts Is Headed to a Speedway Motorsports Track Near You

This weekend’s revival of Race Day Live with Kenny Wallace and John Roberts at Bristol Motor Speedway’s Food City Dirt Race was such a success that the duo announced they are taking their act on the road. They’ll be coming to a Speedway Motorsports event near you as six additional dates have been added to their calendar this season.



The next show will take place on Circle K Speed Street at the tradition-rich May 28 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway during Memorial Day weekend.



The six added dates for Race Day Live include:



- Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, May 28

- Quaker State 400 available at Walmart at Atlanta Motor Speedway, July 9

- Crayon 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Saturday night, July 15

- Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, Sept. 16

- Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway, Sept. 24

- Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Oct. 8



Race Day Live, brought back to life at Bristol Motor Speedway by track officials in part as a tribute to NASCAR’S 75th anniversary, is a high-energy entertainment pre-race show that includes driver interviews with some of the top stars in the NASCAR Cup Series and plenty of antics and high-jinks from Wallace and Roberts.



Wallace and veteran broadcaster Roberts were the original hosts of SPEED Channel’s Race Day Live show, which became extremely popular with fans at every track on the circuit.



“We had so much fun today getting this Bristol crowd revved up for the Food City Dirt Race that we thought we would get the band back together for a few more shows this year,” Wallace said, “Thanks to Marcus Smith and everyone at Speedway Motorsports, we are going to add six more Race Day Live events to the schedule this season. We can’t wait to entertain the fans at these events and have some fun.”



Wallace competed as a driver in all three of NASCAR’s top touring series and continues to hold the NASCAR record for most starts in the Xfinity Series with 547. The versatile racer also found that he was great with a microphone and joined the team at FOX NASCAR, where he served as a pit reporter and race analyst. Wallace retired from his TV duties in 2018 and has been keeping busy racing dirt modifieds at events across the country with amazing success.

Roberts, who retired from FOX Sports in 2018, is currently the host of the popular radio show Tradin’ Paint, which airs each week day on Sirius XM NASCAR Radio from 1-3 p.m. with co-host Chocolate Myers.



“I’ve been talking to Kenny about coming back for years and he finally took us up on going back on the road,” said Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith. “The fans in Bristol absolutely loved it this weekend and we’re excited to bring Kenny, J-R and Race Day Live to six more races this year. These guys bring the fun and take the fan zone energy to a whole new level!”

