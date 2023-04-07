Dirt Draft Returns as USAC Hot Lap Sponsor, Introduces Most Popular Driver Award, Free T-Shirt for New Subs

Dirt Draft, the first and only fantasy racing app where you compete against fans from all over the world, has returned as the hot laps sponsor for all of USAC’s National divisions in 2023.

Dirt Draft will serve as the title sponsor for all race day hot laps and practice sessions throughout the USAC Silver Crown, AMSOIL National Sprint Car and NOS Energy Drink National Midget series in addition to the introduction of the Dirt Draft Most Popular Driver Award.

The Dirt Draft Most Popular Driver award will reward the drivers chosen most often by Dirt Draft contest participants in each USAC National division throughout 2023. The drivers who have been picked the most will earn bonus money at the conclusion of the season.

Download the Dirt Draft app or visit DirtDraft.com and use the referral code “usac” when signing up to receive a free t-shirt. From there, you may join a contest and draft your team.

A Dirt Draft subscription is just $5.99 a month or $59.99 per year, which allows you the opportunity to compete against hundreds of race fans around the globe. With the points you earn based on your drivers’ results for each event, you can redeem them for USAC tickets, broadcasts, merchandise and other cool prizes.

USAC PR