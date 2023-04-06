Macon IL Speedway Announces Special Awards For 2023

The 2023 Macon Speedway season is set to begin this Saturday, April 8, under new ownership, for the 78th year of racing at the popular 1/5-mile dirt track. Race officials have now announced a perfect attendance program in addition to special banquet giveaways presented by new supporter Radical Race Gear.

The perfect attendance program will benefit those who race all of their division races during the season. On the final night for each of the weekly classes, each driver who has attended all of his division events, will receive three free pit passes to use at their season championship race. It’s a special thank you to those who support the track all season long.

Radical Race Gear, a leader in Custom Wears for race teams, has also stepped up their support for the champions of Macon Speedway. Each of this year’s seven regular season point champions will be entered into a drawing at the banquet. Two winners will be drawn for an awesome package that will include a custom fire suit and six matching crew shirts for each.

Radical Race Gear’s slogan of “Be a champion, look like a champion” fits well with the champion awards that will be given away. Radical Race Gear produces custom driver suits, crew wear, and canopies. For all your custom needs, choose RAD. For more information and to see the catalog, visit radicalracegear.com.

For Macon Speedway, this Saturday night’s opener is the first of 27 race nights with a mix of regular season events as well as many marquee special events. Saturday’s racing will feature the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models, BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds, DIRTcar Pro Mods, Weddle Performance Engines Sportsman, 51 Bistro Street Stocks, and DIRTcar Hornets. The only staple division that is not running this weekend is the Non-Wing Micro class which will be in action next weekend under the POWRi banner.

Saturday’s season opening event will also see CEFCU Kids Club and a driver autograph session on track before the races begin. Also, the Easter Bunny will be hopping through the grandstands for photo opportunities and to pass out candy.

It all begins on Saturday afternoon with pits opening at 3:00, grandstands at 4:00, and hotlaps at 6:00. An on-track driver autograph session will take place right after practice and qualifying with racing to begin around 7:30. Grandstand admission will be $15, while kids 11 and under are free.

Macon Speedway PR