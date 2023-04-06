PepsiCo and Martinsville Speedway to Continue Longstanding Partnership

Martinsville Speedway and PepsiCo announced today that their longstanding partnership, spanning over seven decades, will continue in a multi-year extension.

Pepsi beverages have been served at the short track for 73 of its 75 years, right alongside the iconic Martinsville Hot Dogs, offering fans a dynamic race day refreshment duo.

“The partnership between Martinsville Speedway and Pepsi has a rich history and we’re proud to be continuing that relationship,” said Clay Campbell, President of Martinsville Speedway. “Our fans across the generations have all been able to enjoy racing at our track while drinking that classic Pepsi, and it’s a tradition that will continue in the years to come.”

The Pepsi extension offers a new title for the beverage, now known as the “Official Soft Drink of Martinsville Speedway.” Alongside the traditional Pepsi-Cola, Martinsville also offers Diet Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Diet Mountain Dew and Aquafina Water throughout the various concessions within the facility.

“Pepsi is extremely excited in renewing and extending this 75+year partnership with Martinsville Speedway,” said Pepsi Food Service Senior Sales Manager-South Division Jeff Brooks. “We look forward to offering our powerful PepsiCo brands such as Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade and Aquafina to the racing fans at this iconic speedway.”

Fans can sip on an ice-cold Pepsi during the upcoming tripleheader race weekend at Martinsville Speedway. The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Long John Silver’s 200 kicks off the action on Friday, April 14 followed by the NASCAR Xfinity Series Call811.com Before You Dig 250 on Saturday.

Then on Sunday, April 16, drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series battle it out in the NOCO 400, all at the iconic venue known to bring the action.

Tickets for the upcoming race weekend are available for purchase via phone at 877-RACE-TIX or online at www.martinsvillespeedway.com.

Fans can stay connected to Martinsville Speedway on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and the NASCAR Tracks App.

Martinsville Speedway PR