Grandview Speedway VP Racing Fuels Bruce Rogers Memorial Modified Opener Pays $7500 to Win, $1000 to Start for 50 Laps This Saturday, April 8

After waiting an extra week to open the season, Grandview Speedway is ready to start the 2023 season in a big way.

A very special Opening Night program will be presented honoring the late race track owner and promoter Bruce Rogers. The event will be the 6th annual VP Racing Fuels Bruce Rogers Memorial Money Maker, featuring Big Block/Small Block Modifieds racing in a 50-lap feature with the winner pocketing $7500, and the race paying $1000 to take the green flag.

The T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman will also begin their season on the Opening Night program in a full show which includes qualifying events leading up to a 25-lap feature race.

The VP Racing Fuels Bruce Rogers Memorial Money Maker is run annually to honor the late track owner and promoter who helped his father build the track, then along with his family run it for over 50 years, taking it to national prominence before his death in 2017.

Bruce Rogers worked alongside of his father Forrest when the track was built in 1963, then took over the track after his father’s sudden passing prior to the start of the 1966 season. Working with his family by his side, Bruce was able to take his father’s dream and make it a reality.

After a slow start in the early years, the little track on the hill, soon with great support from local star drivers and super loyal fans, became a great success. The grandstands were filled with cheering fans, and the pits full with local drivers who became heroes. After a period of time, national touring series and nationally known drivers began passing through the gates of Grandview Speedway, and still do to this day!

Over the years Bruce Rogers worked with different partners like Jerry Stinson in the early years, and for special events Ed Darrell and Bob Miller, to give Grandview’s fans a variety of special events.

Bruce once said that “The fans at Grandview can’t be beat. They are the ones that make it happen for all of us.” Bruce Rogers was a man of few words when it came to public speaking, but his tireless work efforts at Grandview and for auto racing spoke volumes of the great man he was.

Rogers spent over 50 seasons at Grandview Speedway and saw a lot of different events happen on his one-third-mile high banked race track. During his tenure he promoted over 1100 Saturday Night stock car events, over ten years of Sunday Night Midget competition in the 1970’s and 80’s and over 100 Sprint car events.

Now his family continues the tradition of operating Grandview Speedway and for the sixth consecutive year will present the opening race in his honor.

VP Racing Fuels is the sponsor of the Season Opener and will have a VP fuel truck on hand at the track for this event through distributor Road Runner Fuels, fully stocked. The VP Fuel truck will be selling fuel as well as VP lubricants and apparel.

VP Fuels is reminding all race teams that for the Opening Day program they can do pre-orders with distributor Road Runner Fuels by contacting them at 717.587.1693. There will be free shipping charges for this day.

The Opening Night program will be NASCAR sanctioned and will be the first point race of the new campaign for both the T.P. Trailer Modified and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman divisions toward both the track and NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Championships.

Craig Von Dohren who captured his thirteenth championship, and Brian Hirthler who was a champion for the third time, are the Track Champions from last year and will be out to defend their titles entering the new season.

During the last five seasons, the winners of the first five VP Racing Fuels Bruce Rogers Memorials have been Stewart Friesen, Matt Sheppard, Timmy Buckwalter, Duane Howard, and last year Craig Von Dohren.

It will be anyone’s guess who will be able to crack the winner’s circle for 2023. Will it be a track regular like last year’s top point men Von Dohren, Brett Kressley, Jeff Strunk, Doug Manmiller, Tim Buckwalter, Duane Howard, Jared Umbenhauer, Kevin Hirthler, Ryan Grim, John Willman or Mike Lisowski?

In T.P. truck Equipment Sportsman action potential contenders to win include top point drivers from last year including Champion Hirthler, Dylan Hoch, Kyle Smith, Mike Schneck Jr., Dakota Kohler, Cody Manmiller, Parker Guldin, Jesse Hirthler, Adrianna Delliponti, Nathan Mohr, Decker Swinehart, Ryan Graver, and Kenny Bock.

Or will the winner be a surprise invader? We will find out on Saturday.

Rev. Don Kerns will present Da Rev’s tailgate worship and communion service from 4-4:45 at the meet and greet area outside the main gate on April 8. Bring your own tailgate and chair and join in the worship service. Pastor Don will be on hand starting at 3:45 pm. There will not be a meet and greet with the drivers for the opener.

Race time on Opening Night is 6 pm. Pit gates open at 1 pm, grandstand gates open at 4 pm, followed by the drivers meeting and position draw at 4 pm, then warm-ups at 5 pm.

Grandstand admission for adults is $30, students 12-16 with ID are $20, while children 11 and under are admitted free. Pit admission is $40 for NASCAR members, and $45 for non-members, and again no license is required.

The following Saturday, April 15 will be a two-division program under the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series banner for the T.P. Trailer 358 Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman. The program will consist of qualifying races leading up to the 30-lap Modified and 25-lap Sportsman main events.

The Saturday, April 15 program will also see the first of the monthly fan participation Trivia nights, where questions about Grandview Speedway racing will be asked, and fans will be able to win some cool prizes or gift cards.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through September, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Saturday, April 8 – 61st Anniversary Season Opener – 6th Annual VP Racing Fuels Bruce Rogers Memorial Money Maker T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds 50 laps, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 6 pm.

Saturday, April 15 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman plus Trivia Night – 6 pm.

Sunday, April 16 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 1 pm.

Saturday, April 22 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 6 pm.

Saturday, April 29 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 6 pm.

Grandview Speedway PR