Legends Tour Series Rumbles Towards the Roval at Irwindale This Saturday

The Legends Tour Series will stage the most unique event in the series history on Saturday night when they travel south to Irwindale Speedway to compete on a temporary roval circuit.

The layout will utilize turns three and four of the half-mile oval before the drivers dive into turn one of the inside one-third mile oval. Drivers will make a tight left at the exit of turn two, driving through the X of the figure eight course to take turns three and four of the one-third mile backwards as a right hander. A hairpin turn in the middle of the backstretch places the drivers back onto the half-mile.

With a unique challenge presented and a healthy purse, a talented field of drivers are expected to take to the speedway for the 20-lap feature. The race will pay $1,000 to win with help from Ricky Schlick Racing, Hacienda Pools, Kleen Blast, and Beeler Industries.

Many of the best road racers in INEX Legends racing compete on the west coast. For example, many INEX Legends drivers use the off season to compete at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the Silver State Road Course Series.

Ethan Nascimento of Manteca won the season opener for Legends Tour Series in a MAVTV-televised race at Madera Speedway on March 18. Nascimento topped 23 cars for the win on the one-third mile oval.

For more information on Irwindale Speedway, visit www.IrwindaleSpeedway.com A big crowd is expected for a full night of NASCAR short track racing during Youth Baseball and Softball Night, which will also include a fireworks show!

Saturday’s races can also be viewed live on www.IrwindaleSpeedway.TV a production of SPEED SPORT TV and Low Budget TV.

Legends Tour Series is presented by: Beeler Industries, Kleen blast, David’s Racing Products, Hacienda Pools, and All Pro Powder Coating.

2023 Legends Tour Schedule (Subject to Change)

March 18, 2023: Madera Speedway. 40 Lap Main. (Broadcasting live on Short Track TV) Winner: Ethan Nascimento

April 8, 2023: Irwindale Speedway (Roval). 20 Lap Main. (Broadcasting live on Speed Sport TV)

May 13, 2023: All American Speedway. 35 Lap Main. (Broadcasting live on Flo Racing TV)

June 24, 2023: Madera Speedway. 40 Lap Main. (Broadcasting live on Short Track TV)

July 22, 2023: Madera Speedway. 40 Lap Main. (MAVTV night & (Broadcasting live on Short Track TV)

August 5, 2023: Stockton 99 Speedway. 35 Lap Main. (Broadcasting live on Speed Union TV)

September 9, 2023: All American Speedway. 35 Lap Main. (Broadcasting live on Flo Racing TV)

October 7, 2023: Madera Speedway. 40 Lap Main. (Broadcasting live on Short Track TV)

