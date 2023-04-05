Darlington Raceway’s NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race, Ross Chastain to raise awareness for South Carolina Department of Public Safety

Darlington Raceway and the South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS) announced today that it is naming the May 12 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race the Buckle Up South Carolina 200. In addition, SCDPS is utilizing NASCAR Cup Series star Ross Chastain in a series of public service announcements that will promote safe and sober driving on Palmetto State roads.

The joint initiatives were unveiled during a ceremony featuring South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, South Carolina Department of Public Safety Director Robert G. Woods, IV, Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp and Ross Chastain at the Governor’s Mansion.

“It’s an incredible honor to utilize our powerful platform to promote the importance of highway safety in our state,” said Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp. “We’re pleased that the South Carolina Department of Public Safety continues to see value in that platform and recognize the reach and star power of Ross Chastain, who has long championed safety’s priority on our roads nationwide.”

Chastain will be featured in a pair of public service announcements that will air during the May and September race weekends at The Track Too Tough to Tame. The PSA that will air in May will highlight Buckle Up South Carolina, while the September PSA will feature the SCDPS’ Sober or Slammer campaign.

“As we enter the second year of our partnership with NASCAR and Darlington Raceway, we are more optimistic than ever that this collaboration will help educate the public about safe driving habits,” said Director Robert G. Woods, IV. “The Department of Public Safety continues to look for impactful ways to communicate the importance of highway safety to South Carolina residents and visitors alike. We are thrilled to expand our partnership this year to include NASCAR driver Ross Chastain. We feel that getting our Buckle Up South Carolina and Sober or Slammer messages to the loyal fans of NASCAR, Darlington Raceway, and Ross Chastain is a game changer this race season.”

NASCAR returns to Darlington Raceway May 12-14 for the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR. It begins with the Buckle Up South Carolina 200 on Friday, May 12, and continues with the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Shriners Children’s Hospital 200 on Saturday, May 13. That all sets the stage for the stars of the NASCAR Cup Series, who return for the Goodyear 400 on Sunday, May 14. That day will be the pinnacle of NASCAR’s 75th Anniversary celebration, as the sport gathers to honor its 75 greatest drivers of all time.

Then on Labor Day Weekend, Sept. 2-3, the historic Cookout Southern 500 will once again begin the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs and cap an action-packed weekend featuring the sport’s best and brightest. NASCAR tickets are available for purchase via phone at 866-459-7223 or online at darlingtonraceway.com.

Darlington Raceway PR