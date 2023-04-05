Bring the entire family to Dover Motor Speedway’s FanZone during the April 28-30 NASCAR tripleheader weekend

There's FREE fun and excitement happening in Dover Motor Speedway's FanZone throughout the upcoming April 28-30 NASCAR tripleheader weekend.

Bring the entire family out April 28-30 when NASCAR returns to the Monster Mile. The full FanZone operating hours are:

Friday, April 28: Noon to 5:30 p.m.

Noon to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29: 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, April 30: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Some attractions/displays will have extended hours, after the races end, noted below.

ALL WEEKEND

WHITE LIGHTNING, Bar + Arcade: A new indoor/outdoor hangout for campers and fans to enjoy all weekend near the Monster Monument, featuring a full bar with Anheuser-Busch products as well as more than a dozen classic arcade favorites, the WHITE LIGHTNING, Bar + Arcade hosts the weekend’s first big event when Let’s Do Trivia, one of the region’s top pub-game providers, hosts music trivia, bingo and more on Thursday, April 27 from 5-8 p.m. Named for the original nickname of Dover Motor Speedway’s concrete track, and to honor NASCAR’s moonshine-running roots in its 75th anniversary season, the full WHITE LIGHTNING, Bar + Arcade hours are below:

Thursday, April 27: 4-9 p.m.

4-9 p.m. Friday, April 28: Noon to 9 p.m.

Noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 29: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, April 30: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

BIG BOUNCE AMERICA: The world’s largest bounce house experience will be a centerpiece of Dover Motor Speedway’s FanZone when NASCAR returns to the Monster Mile.

Certified by Guinness World Records, Big Bounce America’s bounce house, 12,000-plus square feet of colors, inflatables and adventure is the world’s largest bounce house. Along with “The Giant,” a 900-foot long course containing more than 50 obstacles to pass through, the Big Bounce America experience will be FREE for race fans before the Sunday, April 30 Würth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race as well as before and after the General Tire 125 ARCA Menards Series East race on Friday, April 28 and the A-GAME 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race on Saturday, April 29 races.

Friday, April 28: Noon to dusk

Noon to dusk Saturday, April 29: 9 a.m. to dusk

9 a.m. to dusk Sunday, April 30: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

BIG ROUND WHEEL AMUSEMENTS: Enjoy bumper cars and the popular Himalaya ride.

Friday, April 28: Noon to 9 p.m.

Noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 29: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, April 30: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

50/50 RAFFLE PRESENTED BY AMBETTER HEALTH AND THE CENTENE CHARITABLE FOUNDATION: The winning ticket will be drawn during the Würth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race.

Rules: You do NOT have to be present to win, but must claim prize within 30 days of draw date. Ticket sales will conclude at the end of Stage Two Sunday. 50 percent of the proceeds will go to help underprivileged children through Speedway Children’s Charities, Dover Motor Speedway chapter ; the other 50 percent goes to the winner.

Purchase Options: 2 tickets for $10 20 tickets for $20 80 tickets for $40 Bonus Buy: 400 tickets for $100

Where to Buy: Tickets will be sold all weekend long and will be available at the Track Treasures trailer, near the Monster Monument at Victory Plaza.



HISTORICAL HIGHLIGHTS (NEW THIS YEAR): As NASCAR celebrates its 75th anniversary, relive some of the top memories from 50-plus years of racing at the Monster Mile with 16 Historical Highlight signs near the Grove Stage and the Monster Monument at Victory Plaza. From Richard Petty to Jimmie Johnson to Dale Earnhardt Jr, learn about some of the top stars and moments that have made Dover Motor Speedway a must-see venue since 1969.

THE LITTLE FARM PETTING ZOO: All your farm favorites are ready to meet the whole family. Includes pony rides, goats, donkeys and other creatures and allows everyone to get up close with a variety of endearing barnyard friends.

FLIPPENOUT: World-class athletes display their trampoline talents across multiple shows throughout the weekend. Experience aerial skills also seen at NBA, NFL, NCAA, NHL and WNBA games, college campuses, fairs, festivals and parades. SHOWTIMES: Friday: 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:45 p.m.; Saturday: 10 a.m., 11 a.m., Noon; Sunday: 9 a.m., 10:15 a.m., Noon

AXE THROWING: Test your aim with six available lanes in this challenging skill contest.

Friday, April 28: Noon to 9 p.m.

Noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 29: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, April 30: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

USO MILITARY VILLAGE PRESENTED BY WASTE MASTERS: Huge area that displays our country’s finest military assets. Learn how this group assists service members and their families around the world. Check out various military vehicles and apparatus.

TRACK TREASURES TRAILER: Mementos, NASCAR collectibles, one-of-a-kind autographed items, clothing and advertising banners for sale near the Monster Monument to benefit Speedway Children’s Charities, Dover Motor Speedway Chapter.

XPOGO: Top athletes put on the world's best extreme pogo tricks and entertainment. These athletes have performed in 23 countries and hold 13 world records. Check out multiple shows throughout the weekend. SHOWTIMES: Friday: 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4:15 p.m.; Saturday: 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m.; Sunday: 9:30 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 12:30 p.m.

FREESTYLE MOTOCROSS STUNT SHOWS: Daredevil stunt show riders thrill audiences with multiple wild performances throughout the weekend. SHOWTIMES: Friday: 1:45 p.m., 2:45 p.m., 4 p.m.; Saturday: 10:15 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m.; Sunday: 9:15 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 12:15 p.m.

EXTREME TRAILS RIDERS: Some of the top motorsports stunt riders with amazing control tackle various props and unusual obstacles with several shows during the weekend. SHOWTIMES: Friday: 2:15 p.m., 3:15 p.m., 4:30 p.m.; Saturday: 10:45 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 12:45 p.m.; Sunday: 9:45 a.m., 11 a.m., 12:45 p.m.

MONSTER TRUCK RIDES (fee-involved activity): Monster Truck rides in “Sarge” from The Metal Shop in Delmar, Del., the home of the Shaker Monster Truck from the Monster Jam Tour.

DEL RODS CAR CLUB SHOWS: Take a step back in time. A huge display of vintage, restored, and awesome muscle cars will be on display in the FanZone with shows before the Saturday and Sunday races.

THE STROLLING PIANO: A fully mobile, self-contained piano and a skilled musician move around performing high speed entertainment playing your favorite piano favorites around the FanZone! He will bring the party to you!

THURSDAY

LET'S DO TRIVIA: WHITE LIGHTNING, Bar + Arcade hosts the weekend’s first big event when Let’s Do Trivia, one of the region’s top pub-game providers, hosts music trivia, bingo and more on Thursday, April 27 from 5-8 p.m.

LAPS FOR CHARITY (SOLD OUT FOR RACE WEEKEND): Drive your own vehicle on the famous one-mile, high-banked concrete oval at the Monster Mile. Order regular (5 laps in a group) or VIP (eight laps with your vehicle and pace car only) packages. Look for more Laps For Charity opportunities at the Monster Mile this summer! EVENT STARTS: 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

ARCA MENARDS SERIES EAST AUTOGRAPH SESSION, 2:45 p.m.: Meet the next generation of top drivers before they take on the Monster Mile in the General Tire 125. First 150 in line will receive a wristband for entry. Wristbands will be available 30 minutes prior to the start of the session; General Tire display, FanZone

PARTY FOWL: Playing Top-40 hits from across the musical spectrum, the group has been one of the region’s top cover bands for years. SHOWTIME: Grove Stage, 6:30 p.m.

MOVIE NIGHT AT THE MONSTER, 8:30 p.m.: Bring a chair and a cooler and enjoy the Academy Award-winning Top Gun: Maverick on Friday night at the Monster Monument. Top Gun: Maverick was nominated for six Oscars and won for Best Sound.

SATURDAY

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES AUTOGRAPH SESSION, 9:45 a.m.: Meet stars of the NASCAR Xfinity Series before they hit the concrete in the A-GAME 200. First 150 people in line will receive a wristband for entry. Wristbands will be available 30 minutes prior to the start of the session; A-GAME display in FanZone.

MONSTER MILE BASH, 4 p.m.: Everyone is invited to enjoy live music, hosted by MTV legend Riki Rachtman, drink specials, FanZone attractions, a cornhole tournament, arcade games and more following the A-GAME 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race. Includes the 2nd Annual Monster Mile Cornhole Tournament, presented by Crown Royal, drink specials, extended FanZone hours for many attractions, and more. Register HERE for the cornhole tournament.

DIRTY DEEDS, THE AC/DC EXPERIENCE: For more than 20 years, the Boston-based musical group has been touring the U.S. with its high-energy tribute to one of the world’s great rock bands and performing all of AC/DC’s timeless hits. SHOWTIME: Grove Stage, 4 p.m.

SATURDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS, PRESENTED BY KENT COUNTY TOURISM, 9 p.m.: The spectacular display is visible from all areas of the property.

SUNDAY

MONSTER MONUMENT INTERVIEWS: See some of your favorite NASCAR drivers and executives for appearances at the famous 46-foot Monster Monument at Victory Plaza.

Joey Logano , driver of the No. 22 Ford, 11:30 a.m.

, driver of the No. 22 Ford, Alex Bowman , driver of the No. 48 Ally Chevrolet, 11:45 a.m.

, driver of the No. 48 Ally Chevrolet, Martin Truex Jr. , driver of the No. 19 Toyota, 12:05 p.m.

, driver of the No. 19 Toyota, Marcus Smith/Steve Phelps, Speedway Motorsports’ president and CEO and NASCAR’s president, 12:20 p.m.

AMISH OUTLAWS: Headlining on the Grove Stage and “straight outta Amish country,” the popular band will perform their traditional blend of rock, country, and pop hits for fans of all ages. Their wide range of musical skills and memorable on-stage presence have drawn a large regional following through the years. SHOWTIME: Grove Stage, 12:30 p.m.

SCC DOVER WURTH 400 LIVE AUCTION: Signed items and once-in-a-lifetime experiences will be auctioned off starting at 10:45 a.m. at the Monster Monument at Victory Plaza, presented by Ally, including:

Victory Lane visit/photo with race winner after Würth 400

Chase Elliott-signed car topper

Monster Bridge tickets

New Hampshire Motor Speedway VIP travel package

Kyle Larson-signed helmet

More autographed items

TRIPLE RAIL TURN: With bookings up and down the East Coast, blending their modern country, this talented and energetic country-focused band is a fan-favorite with an expansive set list. SHOWTIME: Grove Stage, 9:45 a.m.

UNITED STATES NAVAL ACADEMY DRUM & BUGLE CORPS: Comprised of 100 midshipmen from all classes and majors, the corps will perform near the Monster Monument and play the national anthem before the green flag of the Würth 400. Formed in 1914, the Naval Academy Drum & Bugle Corps is the oldest active drum corps in the nation. SHOWTIME: 11:15 a.m.

PHILADELPHIA “GHOST TRAIN” MUMMERS: The popular folk group with elaborate costumes will be entertaining all fans around the Fan Zone, merchandise area and other areas of the property. The will also greet fans in the infield as the NASCAR Cup Series drivers make their way to the pre-race stage for driver introductions.

MASCOTS/CHEER SQUADS: Your favorite mascots and cheerleaders from area professional teams, colleges, and venues will meet and greet fans near the Monster Monument. Those scheduled to appear include:

Baltimore Ravens: Poe

Poe Baltimore Orioles: The Oriole Bird

The Oriole Bird Philadelphia Union: Phang

Phang University of Delaware: YoUDee, Baby Blue

YoUDee, Baby Blue Delaware State University: Too Fly

Too Fly Delaware Blue Coats: Coaty

Coaty New Hampshire Motor Speedway: Milo the Moose

Milo the Moose Pocono Raceway: Tricky

Tricky Towson University: Doc the Tiger

Doc the Tiger West Chester University: Rammy





NASCAR TICKETS:

Dover Motor Speedway’s 2023 race schedule includes:

Sunday, April 30, 2 p.m.: Würth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race (FS1, PRN, Sirius NASCAR Radio)

Würth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race (FS1, PRN, Sirius NASCAR Radio) Saturday, April 29, 1:30 p.m.: A-GAME 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race (FS1, PRN, Sirius NASCAR Radio)

A-GAME 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race (FS1, PRN, Sirius NASCAR Radio) Friday, April 28, 5:30 p.m.: General Tire 125 ARCA Menards Series East race (FloRacing)

Call 800-441-RACE to discuss your options with an account representative or visit DoverMotorSpeedway.com.

Friday and Saturday tickets are FREE for kids 12 and under (with a paying adult) at the Monster Mile and just $10 on Sunday.

The Würth 400 is the Monster Mile’s 105th NASCAR Cup Series race. Dover Motor Speedway is one of only 10 tracks in the country to host 100 or more NASCAR Cup Series events.

