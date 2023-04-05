Record Purses Announced for 2023 Season at All American Speedway

All American Speedway in Roseville, Calif. is charging towards its season opener on April 29 with an armada of sponsors set to reward racers with the richest weekly purses ever at the speedway. Thanks for JM Environmental, the Wild West Super Series will carry the largest weekly division purse in the speedway’s storied history with $3,000 to win, 100-lap features during five rounds of racing. Many local businesses have embraced delivering larger purses for the competitors such as Velocity Solar. The Velocity Solar Modifieds will compete for a total of $1,000 to win, across twin features on opening night. They will also race for national, state, and local NASCAR Div.1 weekly series championships.



Riebes / NAPA Auto Parts will once again present the NASCAR Super Stocks division with $175 in nightly bonus cash and will present the fan-favorite $1,000-to-win Trailer Bashes on April 29, May 20, June 17, and September 9.



Later this spring, May 13 will be the opening night for the Berco Redwood Pro Late Models and AAMCO of Auburn Jr. Late Model divisions with bonus cash up for grabs in both classes. The drivers ages 10-16 years old in the Jr. Late Models will compete for a guaranteed $500 to win and up to $850 to win. The Berco Redwood Pro Late Models compete for $500 on bonus cash each night.



Bill McAnally Racing Promotions has worked throughout the offseason to acquire sponsors to assist with racers payouts and deliver more exciting racing to the historic one-third mile, located @the Grounds in Roseville!



Pre-registration for the Wild West Super Series season opener is open now at www.AllAmericanSpeedway.com Car number registration for all weekly divisions is also available while links to register or renew a driver’s NASCAR license is also available online.



Tickets go on sale soon for the highly anticipated season opener on April 29th.



2023 NASCAR WEEKLY RACING SCHEDULE (SUBJECT TO CHANGE)



April 29 NASCAR SEASON OPENER – JM Environmental Wild West Super Series Late Models, Velocity Solar Modified Twin Features, Riebes / NAPA Auto Parts Super Stocks, F4s, Trailer Bash



May 13 NASCAR ARMED FORCES NIGHT - JM Environmental Wild West Super Series Late Models, Berco Redwood Pro Late Models, Velocity Solar Modifieds, Riebes / NAPA Auto Parts Super Stocks, F4s, AAMCO of Auburn Jr. Late Models, Legends Tour Series



May 20 NASCAR SPRING SMASH - Velocity Solar Modifieds Twin Features, Riebes / NAPA Auto Parts Super Stocks, F4 Shootout, NCMA Sprints, Trailer Bash



June 17 NASCAR EDGE OF SUMMER - Berco Redwood Pro Late Models, Velocity Solar Modifieds, Riebes / NAPA Auto Parts Super Stocks, F4s, AAMCO of Auburn Jr. Late Models, Trailer Bash



June 24 NASCAR PLACER COUNTY FAIR – JM Environmental Wild West Super Series Late Models, Velocity Solar Modifieds, F4s



Sept 9 NASCAR TRIBUTE TO HEROES - JM Environmental Wild West Super Series Late Models, Berco Redwood Pro Late Models, Velocity Solar Modifieds, Riebes / NAPA Auto Parts Super Stocks, F4s, AAMCO of Auburn Jr. Late Models, Legends Tour Series, Trailer Bash



Sept 30 NASCAR ARCA WEST NAPA 150, JM Environmental Wild West Super Series Late Models, Berco Redwood Pro Late Models, Velocity Solar Modifieds, Riebes / NAPA Auto Parts Super Stocks, F4s, AAMCO of Auburn Jr. Late Models



Oct 21 MONSTER TRUCK BASH + F4s

