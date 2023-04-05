Macon IL Speedway Set For New Season Under New Ownership Saturday Night

The much anticipated 78th season opener is set for this Saturday night, April 8 at Macon Speedway. The 2023 racing season comes under new ownership, as Chris, Jolene, and Blade Kearns have taken over the facility after a 37-year run for award winning promoter Bob Sargent. The new season will see plenty of great weekly racing and a large number of marquee events.

The first on track action of the year will take place this Saturday after rainfall took out the two scheduled open practices. Saturday’s season opening event will see six divisions on schedule plus CEFCU Kids Club and a driver autograph session on track before the races begin. Also, the Easter Bunny will be hopping through the grandstands for photo opportunities and to pass out candy.

On track opening night will be the Decatur Building Trades DIRTcar Pro Late Models, BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds, DIRTcar Pro Mods, Weddle Performance Engines Sportsman, 51 Bistro Street Stocks, and DIRTcar Hornets. The only staple division missing will be the Non-Wing Micros by Bailey Chassis, which will race the following week under the POWRi banner.

The Kearns family has big plans for the popular speedway and some improvements have already begun. Improvements to the concession stand and souvenir stand areas have already taken place and a fresh coat of paint has been applied to the Wayne Webb reserved seating section as well as many of the railings and picnic tables. Large amounts of new signage have been put up with more coming soon.

“We are looking forward to continuing the improvements as the season goes on. We haven’t had much help from the weather in recent weeks, especially last weekend when high winds took down a number of poles and signage, but we will keep going,” stated Chris Kearns.

New Whelen safety lights will replace the traditional traffic lights that are currently on the speedway fencing. A brand-new scoreboard has been purchased and will be added for fans’ enjoyment in the coming weeks. It will all be a work in progress that fans and participants can watch transform the facility in the coming weeks, months, and years.

In addition to the improvements, the season schedule is filled with great weekly racing and several huge events. Ones that stand out include the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series event on April 22, Cornfield Combat for non-wing Micros May 25-27, Summer Nationals July 6, and USAC Top Gun July 7-8.

“When I put the schedule together, I wanted to see a good mix of the great weekly racing that is a Macon Speedway staple but also wanted some big marquee events that would draw teams, racers, and fans from all across the country. I think we have that with this schedule,” added Kearns.

It all begins on Saturday afternoon with pits opening at 3:00, grandstands at 4:00, and hotlaps at 6:00. An on-track driver autograph session will take place right after practice and qualifying with racing to begin around 7:30. Grandstand admission will be $15, while kids 11 and under are free.

