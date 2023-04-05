Delta Speedway Set for a Dynamite Saturday Night Season Opener

The highly anticipated 37th season of Micro Sprint racing is set for a dynamite Saturday night of action, as Delta Speedway presented by Valley Strong Credit Union kicks off this weekend. The first of 14 Micro Sprints points races is on tap for drivers in Super 600, Non-Wing, Restricted, and Jr. Sprints on the 1/7th mile dirt track at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds.



All seats are general admission. Tickets are $10 for adults, juniors ages 6-12, seniors, and military are $5, while kids 5 & under are FREE! Pit passes are $25. Fans who cannot attend the action in person can view flag-to-flag coverage on The Cushion, the speedway’s Pay-Per-View partner.



Drivers will be searching for coveted $1,000-to-win track championships throughout the season, hoping to add their names to the illustrious list of winners and champions. Drivers from the World of Outlaws, USAC National Midgets, NARC, and Sprint Car Challenge Tour have started their careers in Micro Sprints at Delta Speedway.



Thanks to the continued support of the track’s sponsors, racers will battle for a guaranteed $500-to-win in the Super 600 and Non-Wing, $300 in Restricted, and $200 in Jr. Sprints.



The Super 600 and Non-Wing divisions have been dominated by Stockton’s Caden Sarale and Nikko Panella over the last four years. Sarale won three consecutive sweeps of each division’s championships from 2019 through 2021 before Panella duplicated the feat in 2022. A lion’s share of the top-ten in the standings in each division in 2022 were double-duty racers, increasing the odds of another championship sweep on deck.



Super 600 and Non-Wing will each open their seasons with 30-lap features on Saturday night. Drivers compete in time trials, 10-lap heat races, B-Mains (if necessary) and feature events.



The youth of Delta Speedway race in Restricted and Jr. Sprints. Routinely more than 40 drivers under the age of 16 make Delta Speedway their home each weekend as one of the premier youth sports in Stockton. Lucas Mauldin of Rancho Murieta ruled the Restricted class in 2022, topping the field of competitors on seven different occasions in the 25-lap main events.



Briggs Davis of Manteca scored the Jr. Sprints title as well on the strength of two early-season wins. Jr. Sprints compete in dual eight lap heat races in lieu of qualifying, followed by a 20-lap feature.



Along with the 14-race regular season, Delta Speedway hosts the championship finale for the California Speedweek on July 4th with the coveted wooden Golden Bear trophies on the line.



Delta’s season ends with its traditional Turkey Bowl XXIV. The 2022 edition saw the Super 600 victory go to Panella while the Non-Wing race was claimed by Sarale, cementing their place at the top of the speedway’s hierarchy. The two-day event will be on October 27-28.



The Summer Sizzler on June 23 and 24 and the Dual at Delta on September 2 and 3 again will feature complete points races during each night of competition.



Delta Speedway Stockton thanks Valley Strong Credit Union, Interstate Truck Center, Pape Kenworth, Hoosier Tire, Scully’s Air, Eagle Grit, Winner’s Bingo, Genova Bakery, Belkorp Ag, Van De Pol Petroleum, Baker Roofing, and RacingJunk for their support!



2023 Delta Speedway Schedule (Subject to Change)



April 8 Opening Day

April 22 Race #2

May 6 Race #3

May 20 Race #4

June 23 & 24 Race #5 & 6

July 4 Speedweek**

July 8 Race #7

July 22 Race #8

July 29 Race #9

August 19 Race #10

September 2 & 3 Race #11 & 12

September 16 Race #13

October 7 Race #14

October 27 & 28 Turkey Bowl XXIV**



**Non-points races

Delta Speedway PR