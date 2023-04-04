Inaugural Smith Heritage Invitational to Showcase Exclusive Collection Of World-Class Automobiles

From a trio of 24 Hours of Le Mans-winning race cars to a cutting-edge 2022 Mercedes AMG GT55, a once-in-a-lifetime collection of world-class automobiles will highlight the inaugural Smith Heritage Invitational on Sunday, April 16, as part of AutoFair at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

“From its roots in NASCAR and automotive dealerships across the country, the Smith family legacy is deeply intertwined with all things automotive,” said Greg Walter, executive vice president and general manager at Charlotte Motor Speedway. “The Smith Heritage Invitational provides a unique opportunity to celebrate that history and establishes an exclusive event for car enthusiasts to share that passion well into the future.”

The carefully curated assemblage of vehicles from renowned collectors like Rick Hendrick, Rob Kauffman, Forrest McClain and Nick Soprano will showcase some of the world’s most sought-after automobiles as part of Sunday’s AutoFair. From the 1966 Ford GT40 Mark II that inspired the film “Ford vs. Ferrari,” to a rare 1905 Columbia Electric Mark XXXV and a 2020 McLaren Speedtail, the inaugural collection represents a cross-section of history, artistry and innovation. Vehicles scheduled to be part of the event include:

1905 Columbia Mark XXXV Electric (Mary and Ted Stahl)

(Mary and Ted Stahl) 1929 DuPont Model G Lemans Waterhouse Roadster (Mary and Ted Stahl)

(Mary and Ted Stahl) 1932 Rolls Royce 20/25 (Forrest McClain)

(Forrest McClain) 1934 Packard 1106 (Ralph and Adeline Marano)

(Ralph and Adeline Marano) 1934 Alpha Romeo 8C (Rob Kauffman)

(Rob Kauffman) 1949 Buick Roadmaster “Rainman” (Barry Levinson)

(Barry Levinson) 1957 Maserati 450S (Nick Soprano)

(Nick Soprano) 1964 Ferrari 250LM (Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum)

(Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum) 1966 Ford GT40 Mark II (Rob Kauffman)

(Rob Kauffman) 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder (Rick Hendrick)

(Rick Hendrick) 2020 McLaren Speedtail (Mark Rein)

(Mark Rein) 2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT55 (Rick Hendrick)

(Rick Hendrick) Custom Ferrari Sensuale (Nick Soprano)

From triumphs at the world-famous Le Mans to how a sketch on a napkin became a custom Ferrari, guests on hand for the April 16 Smith Heritage Invitational will hear the stories of each of these amazing machines directly from their owners and curators. The event will be held in the infield of Charlotte Motor Speedway from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. as part of the four-day AutoFair.

MORE INFO:

The new-look AutoFair will transform the famed 1.5-mile speedway throughout the weekend. The latest technology, trends, parts and products will fill the Manufacturer’s Midway. Guests can test drive the current line of Chevrolet vehicles and visit all-new themed areas that explore the latest from the worlds of electric and off-road vehicles. Additionally, the reconfigured swap meet, hosted by the Hornet’s Nest Region AACA, will provide a wide array of hard-to-find parts and memorabilia.

TICKETS:

Single-day tickets start at $10 for adults. Admission is FREE for children 12 and under with an adult. Tickets are available online at CharlotteMotorSpeedway.com or at the gate. Attendees can upgrade their AutoFair experience to include high-end hospitality in the Paddock Club, featuring private appearances by industry leaders, food, VIP parking and more.

FOLLOW US:

