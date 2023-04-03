Commemorative Souvenir Food City Dirt Race Program Available in Both Print and Digital Formats

To help race fans enjoy this weekend’s Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, whether they are enjoying the race at the track or watching from the comfort of their homes, track officials are making the 60-page commemorative souvenir program available for free in both printed and digital formats.



The printed version of the souvenir program has been reformatted in a Broadway Play “Playbill” style size that is more convenient for fans to carry the program while they are at the track. The programs will be available to guests at a variety of locations on property during the event, including at BMS Guest Services locations, BMS souvenir stands, BMS operated camp grounds and BMS ticket booths.



To access the digital version of the program, please click here or visit the Bristol Motor Speedway website. Be on the lookout for email messages from Speedway team members as well as invitations to download the program on any one of the BMS social media channels.



The program cover features a photo of the memorable Turn 4 last-lap tangle between race leader Tyler Reddick and hard-charging Chase Briscoe from last year’s historic Food City Dirt Race. The main feature story is a countdown of the Top 15 Spring Race moments in Bristol Motor Speedway history. There’s also an overall preview story focusing on the return of dirt to Bristol Motor Speedway and the history of dirt in the NASCAR Cup Series. The program also includes a weekend schedule, driver rosters and hero pages for the Cup and Craftsman Truck Series drivers, a list of all of the past NASCAR winners at BMS and a detailed track map.



The 2023 commemorative Food City Dirt Race souvenir program was designed by Learfield-IMG College Publishing in Lexington, Ky.



The Bristol race weekend is highlighted by the NASCAR Cup Series returning to its roots with the Food City Dirt Race on Sunday evening, April 9 (7 p.m., FOX and PRN Radio). The WEATHER GUARD® Truck Race on Dirt will see the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series take to the clay-covered track on Saturday (8 p.m., FS1 and MRN Radio) and will be preceded by Bush’s Beans Qualifying, which offers four heat races to set the starting lineups in each series. On Friday, teams in both the Cup Series and Craftsman Truck Series will be able to fine-tune their machines during Bush’s Beans Practice Day.



In addition to cheering on their favorite drivers during the weekend and enjoying the Easter Celebration, Bristol Motor Speedway fans will definitely want to take advantage of so many activities to make a complete weekend of family fun. There will be great video entertainment provided by Colossus TV, the world's largest center-hung video screen, premium VIP experiences like the Super Fan Suites, tailgating, a visit to the BMS Kids Zone, BMS Fan Zone and Fan Midway, on-site camping, concerts and other entertainment at the Food City Fan Zone Stage like the Race Day Revival with Kenny Wallace and John Roberts, great food and beverages in the concession stands throughout the property, and so much more.



To purchase tickets for the Food City Dirt Race, WEATHER GUARD® Truck Race on Dirt and Bush’s Beans Qualifying, please visit the BMS website, or call the BMS Ticket Sales Center at (866) 415-4158.

BMS PR