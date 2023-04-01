Virginia is for Racing Lovers 150 postponed by inclement weather

Tonight’s NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race at Richmond Raceway has been postponed due to inclement weather. The Virginia is for Racing Lovers 150 is rescheduled for 4:30 p.m. Saturday following the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Toyota Care 250 that begins at 1 p.m.

“Tomorrow will be a day we won’t soon forget,” said Richmond Raceway President Lori Collier Waran. “It’s disappointing we couldn’t’ race tonight, but our fans will now be treated to two incredible events on the opening day of April.”

Parking lots open at 7 a.m. Saturday and gates open at 8 a.m. with all Friday parking passes honored. Friday ticket holders can enter the facility beginning at 4 p.m., while Saturday ticket holders can enjoy both races by relocating to the Commonwealth and Veranda general admission sections following the NASCAR Xfinity Series race.

The action they’ll witness sets the stage for a superb Sunday of NASCAR Cup Series racing. The Toyota Owners 400 begins shortly after 3:30 p.m., with former Washington Commanders tight end Vernon Davis leading the field to green as the Honorary Pace Car Driver.

Tickets Saturday and Sunday remain available but are going fast. Fans should visit richmondraceway.com to secure their seats now. They should also stay connected to Richmond Raceway on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and the NASCAR Tracks App for the latest information.

Richmond Raceway PR