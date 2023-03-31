Talladega Superspeedway Hosts Track Laps for Charity and Talladega Garage Experience Presented by Coolray Open House

With just a few weeks left before NASCAR heads to Talladega Superspeedway, fans will have the opportunity to drive around the same track as their favorite drivers with the return of Track Laps for Charity on Saturday, April 1, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Pre-registration can be found at https://www.nascarfoundation. org/talladegagives and is highly recommended to secure a spot.

Track Laps for Charity offers fans the opportunity to drive two laps around the 2.66-mile superspeedway for a donation of $50 per vehicle. All proceeds will go towards the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central and East Central Alabama through DEGA Gives, a donor-advised fund of The NASCAR Foundation.

Fans will also have the chance to enjoy a Talladega Garage Experience Presented by Coolray Open House. Families can explore the 35,000 square foot BIG BILL’S Open Air Social Club, the Game Zone, Kids Zone, and sample our value-priced concessions. Additionally, the famed Vulcan Trophy will be on display in Ruoff Mortgage Victory Lane for photo opportunities.

“This is an amazing opportunity for fans to visit the track, give to a great cause and be able to have a lot fun while they are here,” said Talladega Superspeedway President Brian Crichton. “We see families from across the region travel here to experience the 33-degrees of banking on the biggest track in NASCAR. All proceeds benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central and East Alabama, and we’re thankful we can give back to the local community with this special event.”

Talladega Superspeedway Track Laps participation guidelines include:

Pre-registration highly recommended & payment required.

All vehicles must have a valid license plate and all drivers must have a valid drivers license. Minors (Under 19 years of age) with valid driver's license must be accompanied by parent or legal guardian.

Vehicles deemed unsafe by TALLADEGA Staff will not be allowed onto the track.

Participants will enter the infield through the North Tunnel (Turn 4), and proceed to the staging area. The road will be marked with signage and traffic cones.

All participants are required to remain in their personal vehicle on pit road.

After taking your track laps, you may park your vehicle in the designated space and enter the Talladega Garage Experience.

Track rides will be paced at highway speed by TALLADEGA Staff. No vehicles allowed in the top lane, and no passing allowed.

No motorcycles, tractor-trailers, recreational vehicles, etc. may be used for track rides.

All participants must sign a track wavier.

The spring action at Talladega kicks off Saturday, April 22, with a doubleheader featuring the ARCA Menards Series General Tire 200 followed by the NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 later that same day. Then the sun sets and the party starts with Cole Swindell’s performance in the Saturday Night Infield Concert Presented by Cabo Wabo Tequila.

Saturday’s excitement continues into Sunday with the return of the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, as drivers prepare to tackle the iconic 33-degree banking. Admission to Swindell’s concert is free with purchase of a ticket to Sunday’s race.

For ticketing information and more details about upcoming events, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com .

