West Coast Customs Experience to Customize On-Site at Richmond Raceway

A company that creates impeccably customized cars will create an impeccably customized Toyota Camry TRD at Richmond Raceway. Even better, fans can watch it being built before their very eyes July 29-30.

Today, NASCAR announced it is partnering with West Coast Customs to bring its West Coast Customs Experience to Richmond Raceway for its summer weekend of racing. The Experience, located in the Richmond Raceway midway, will provide fans with an opportunity to see world-renowned customizer Ryan Friedlinghaus and his team create a street-legal version of a NASCAR Next Gen car.

Tyler Reddick, driver of the No. 45 Toyota Camry TRD for 23XI Racing will also be assisting the West Coast Customs team on the project. Reddick, a four-time winner in the NASCAR Cup Series, is an active car enthusiast off the track and will provide his unique perspective during the project to ensure the custom Toyota Camry TRD is as close to the NASCAR Next Gen car as possible.

Upon completion, this hot rod will go on display at other NASCAR events before ultimately being auctioned to raise funds for The NASCAR Foundation.

“This amazing concept brings the NASCAR Next Gen car to life in a way that resonates with our fans and community,” said Richmond Raceway President Lori Collier Waran. “West Coast Customs has built its global brand by reimagining what is possible, and I can’t wait to watch their creativity unfold at Richmond Raceway.”

“This is such a cool opportunity to be a part of and I’m looking forward to working with Ryan and the West Coast Customs team on this project,” Reddick said. “I’ve always loved working on cars and have been a fan of their customizations, so working with Ryan and his team to create a one-of-a-kind Toyota is going to be fun.”

Friedlinghaus transformed a $5000 loan from his grandfather in 1993 into a global multimedia juggernaut known as West Coast Customs. He opened a modest shop in Orange County, California, working on mini-trucks and soon outgrew the space moving to a larger facility in Inglewood.

In March of 2004, Friedlinghaus’ clientele and notoriety skyrocketed when “Pimp My Ride” became a smash hit on MTV. Over the decades he has continued growing his brand across various media platforms, while delivering eye-catching custom vehicles for pro athletes, celebrities, Fortune 100 companies and International Royalty.

Although West Coast Customs currently resides in a 60,000 square foot state-of-the-art headquarters in Burbank, California, its focus will be on Richmond Raceway beginning July 29.

“Our work transcends communities and cultures,” Friedlinghaus said. “That’s why our brand is so successful, and we’re incredibly excited to partner with NASCAR to bring the custom car communities and racing communities together in a new and creative way.”

More details on the West Coast Customs Experience at Richmond Raceway will be released in the coming weeks. Fans are encouraged to visit www.richmondraceway.com for the latest information and secure their tickets for the 2023 season, which begins tomorrow!

Richmond Raceway PR