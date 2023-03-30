Mahoning Valley Speedway 2023 season gets underway April 8.RoC Modifieds headline Opening Night action

Mahoning Valley Speedway, the paved ¼-mile oval in Lehighton, will kick-off their 2023 Opening Night on Saturday, April 8 starting at 3:00 pm.

This will mark the 37th consecutive year since the track re-opened in 1987 and the 44th dating back to 1970 when asphalt was first laid down on what was originally a dirt surface. For the real record keepers it’s the 52nd time the gates will swing open for the presentation of professional stock car racing.

And it promises to be a dandy too as not only will it be the lid-lifter for Mahoning but likewise for the Race of Champions Modified Series which will be contesting in a 75-lap main event.

With this being the first point race of the season for the RoC as well as the stars of Mahoning Valley, indications point to a great field of Modifieds coming in from around the tri-state area of New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.

Plus it also serves as a tune-up to the granddaddy of all Modified stock car races with the 72nd Annual Lucas Oil Race of Champions 250 taking place on Saturday, April 22, at Lake Erie Speedway in North East, Pennsylvania. That event is a holdover from last year after weather postponed it until the new April 22 date.

Joining the night’s card will be the Street Stocks, Dirt Mods, Pro 4s, Harry’s U-Pull-It Hobby Stocks, Futures and the JuiceBox Division. The JuiceBox Division will be held during intermission.

Racing is scheduled to begin at 3:00 pm with heats. Prior to that will be a session of warm-ups that will start at 1:00 pm. Pit gates will open at 8:30 am in order for those drivers who have yet to have their cars inspected do so. No cars will be allowed on track until they have passed the required safety inspection.

Driver sign-ins will be held from 11:30 am to 12:45 pm. Pit admission is $50. Grandstand gates will open at 1:00 pm. Admission is $25, kids 10 and under are free.

The following Saturday, April 15 at 5:00 pm, the 602 Crate Modifieds and Late Models make their initial starts of the season along with the Street Stocks, Harry’s U-Pull-It Hobby Stocks and Futures plus the Slingshots and East Coast TQ Midgets are on the slate.

For up-to-date info log onto the official Mahoning Valley Speedway website at www.mahoningvalley-speedway. com or on Facebook at Mahoning Valley Speedway for updated info and news. Mahoning Valley Speedway is located on PA route 443 just a few miles west of Lehighton.

MVS PR