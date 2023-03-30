Rock Superstar Bryan Adams To Headline Miller Lite Carb Day Concert May 26 at IMS

Bryan Adams, one of the best-selling music artists of all time, will headline the Miller Lite Carb Day Concert on Friday, May 26 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, performing hits spanning his more than 40-year career.

Adams will be joined by special guest Soul Asylum, which will open the show.

Tickets are on sale now at IMS.com, by calling 317-492-6700 or 800-822-INDY (4639) or by visiting the IMS Ticket Office at the IMS Administration Building.

“Bryan Adams is one of the most exciting live musicians in rock,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “He’s full energy all the time in his shows, and we know our fans will love rocking along to hit after hit during his performance.”

With 17 studio albums, including four new studio albums in 2022, Adams’ songwriting has earned him numerous awards and accolades, including a Grammy Award, three Academy Award nominations, five Golden Globe nominations and 20 Juno Awards.

His 2022 studio albums included “So Happy It Hurts” (nominated for a Grammy) and “Pretty Woman – The Musical,” as well as Classic Pt. I and Pt. II, which feature new recordings of his greatest hits, including “Summer of 69,” “Heaven” and “Run To You.”

In addition to his first Indianapolis concert since 2010, Adams is playing throughout the United States, Japan, South Korea, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand in 2023.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Bryan Adams to Miller Lite Carb Day, bringing the best of 80s rock to the greatest weekend in racing,” Miller Lite Field Marketing Manager Kathy Barton said. “We can’t wait to crack open a cold Miller Lite and enjoy a night to remember on the main stage.”

Soul Asylum has been one of the most inspiring and hardworking bands in the rock scene since the 80s. Soul Asylum earned steady alternative radio and MTV airplay on the strength of the Billboard Hot 100 Top 5 hit "Runaway Train," which won the Grammy for Best Rock Song. Known for its raucous but emphatic combination of punk energy, guitar-fueled firepower and songs that range from aggression to heartfelt, the quartet now includes front man Dave Pirner, drummer Michael Bland, lead guitarist Ryan Smith and bassist Jeremy Tappero. Buoyed by an energetic and unparalleled live show and Pirner’s prolific songwriting, Soul Asylum isn’t stopping anytime soon.

Miller Lite Carb Day general admission tickets start at just $30. A limited number of concert pit package upgrades that include general admission are available for $55. A very limited supply of exclusive VIP platform tickets also is available for $250, including concert pit access, snacks, two complimentary drinks and dedicated bars. Ticket prices will increase as the concert draws closer, so fans are encouraged to buy now.

All general admission, concert pit and VIP Deck concert tickets include admission to the concert and to on-track activities that day at IMS, which include the final practice for the 107th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge and the INDYCAR Pit Stop Challenge.

The 107th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge is scheduled for Sunday, May 28. Tickets are on sale at IMS.com or by calling or visiting the IMS Ticket Office.

IMS PR