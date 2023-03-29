Modifieds One Of Four Classes Set To Race Shadybowl Sunday Afternoon

The 2023 season at Shadybowl Speedway kicks off on Sunday, April 2 with Cabin Fever. Once again, the Wooten Automotive & Towing Modifieds join CRA and the Vores Compact Touring Series on the card with the $1,500 to win Modified Challenge.

Former Midwest Modifieds Tour winner Brad Yelton is entered for Sunday’s race, making the short trip over from Bellefontaine for a chance at $1500. Aaron Timmerman is also entered, having won big money in the Summer Sizzler Modified race at New Paris Speedway (IN) last season.

Multi-time Vores Compact Touring Series champion Gary Eaton Jr. jumps into a Modified for Sunday’s race. Austin Eaton joins him as well, having won his first Modified race at Shadybowl last season.

Former Midwest Modifieds Tour champion Bob Sibila has filed his entry. Fort Wayne, IN’s Robbie Drummond is the only driver from outside the state of Ohio entered.

The full entry list can be found below.

Modifieds have played a part of Cabin Fever since the event was first moved to Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park in 2013. Scott Coe, Derrick Griffin, Kyle Purvis and Blake Rowe won Cabin Fever Modified races at IRP, then-sanctioned by the Midwest Modifieds Tour.

Cabin Fever was moved to Shadybowl Speedway for the first time last season, with the Modified race being sanctioned by the track. Jerry Stapleton took the win in 2022.

Saturday, April 1 will serve as an open practice day for all teams, with rotating practice scheduled from 2:00-6:00. Pit gates open at 11:00am Saturday.

Fans who wish to attend the Cabin Fever 75 from Shadybowl Speedway can get tickets at the gate on Sunday, April 2nd. Grandstands open at Noon ET with racing beginning at 2:00 PM ET. Racing alongside the Wooten Automotive & Towing Modifieds are the Vore’s Welding CRA Late Model Sportsman, Van Hoy Oil CRA Street Stocks, and Vores Compact Touring Series.

ShadyBowl Speedway PR