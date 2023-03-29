Vernon Davis Named Honorary Pace Car Driver for the Toyota Owners 400

Richmond Raceway announced today that Vernon Davis, a former NFL tight end and current actor, producer, and entrepreneur, will be the Honorary Pace Car Driver for Sunday’s Toyota Owners 400. He will lead the field to green in a Toyota Camry TRD as the stars of the NASCAR Cup Series begin a key early-season struggle for a possible playoff berth.

“It is an honor to have Vernon behind the wheel”, said Richmond Raceway President Lori Collier Waran. “His wide-ranging talent and accomplishments are nothing short of incredible, and now he can add Honorary Pace Car Driver to his already impressive resume.”

Originally from Washington, DC, Davis played 14 seasons in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos, and Washington Commanders. He became a Super Bowl Champion with Peyton Manning and the Broncos in 2015. Since retiring from football in 2020, Davis has successfully transitioned to Hollywood and filmed more than 30 projects, including movies with the likes of John Malkovich, Bruce Willis, Luke Wilson, Frank Grillo, Thomas Mann and Rosa Salazar, among others. In his latest film, The Ritual Killer, Davis stars opposite Academy Award-winner Morgan Freeman and Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser. Behind the camera, Davis has founded two production companies, Reel 85 and Between the Linez Production.

Away from Hollywood, Davis is a budding entrepreneur who has aligned himself with several purpose-driven companies. He is the co-owner of Q-Collar Innovations, a developer of innovative products intended to reduce traumatic brain injury, and Pescavor Jerky, a sustainable seafood jerky company, while owning multiple Jamba Juice franchises. In addition, he has partnered in PathWater, a new concept in bottled water that was created as a solution to help end single-use plastic pollution, as well as RIFF, an Oregon-based cold-brewed coffee company.

Navigating the entertainment and business worlds are only a portion of Davis’ off-the-field endeavors. In 2011, he founded the Vernon Davis Foundation as a way to promote art education and appreciation among the youth. Today, the foundation takes a holistic approach, focusing on the overall health, education, and well-being of children from disadvantaged backgrounds.

The Toyota Owners 400 Weekend will take place Friday through Sunday. The action begins Friday with the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour’s Virginia is for Racing Lovers 150 and continues Saturday with the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ ToyotaCare 250. And then on Sunday the NASCAR Cup Series returns for the Toyota Owners 400 as they compete for a spot in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

Richmond Raceway PR