Martinsville Speedway Hosts Track Laps for Charity Leading Into NASCAR Race Weekend

Days before NASCAR roars around Martinsville Speedway, fans will have the opportunity to circle the same track as their favorite drivers during the return of Track Laps for Charity on Wednesday, April 12, from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Track Laps for Charity offers fans the opportunity to drive five laps in their personal vehicles around Martinsville’s historic half-mile for a donation of $25. All proceeds will support a beneficiary organization making a difference in our community.

“Normally our fans gather in the stands to take on the racing action at Martinsville Speedway, but Track Laps for Charity once again gives them a chance to be on the track while being a part of the NASCAR weekend,” said Clay Campbell, Martinsville Speedway President. “This is a great opportunity for families and friends to check out their favorite track while supporting the community.”

This spring’s Track Laps for Charity event will benefit the Martinsville-Henry County SPCA.

“Martinsville-Henry County SPCA is delighted to partner with Martinsville Speedway and NASCAR fans for the Track Laps for Charity this year,” said Catherine Gupton, Executive Director for Martinsville-Henry County SPCA. “We're grateful for this promotion which will support the SPCA's wide array of programs, from sheltering and rehoming, to educational internships, to providing low-cost spay/neuter and wellness services, through which we help hundreds of pets and people in our community every year.”

The mission of the Martinsville-Henry County SPCA is serving animals and people by engaging the hearts, hands and minds of the community. Their vision is to compassionately and responsibly create a more humane world for animals.

To participate in Track Laps for Charity, fans must abide by the following rules to provide all participants with a safe experience:

All drivers must be 18 years of age or older with a valid state-issued driver’s license.

Driver and each individual passenger must sign Track Laps for Charity waivers.

All participants must adhere to Virginia state laws regarding the usage of seat belts and child safety restraints.

Passenger vehicles only; motorcycles are not permitted.

Maximum speed is 55 miles per hour and regulated by Martinsville Speedway personnel in the Official Chevrolet Camaro Pace Car.

Drivers must stay up to speed and refrain from lagging behind in order to speed up.

Track Laps for Charity may be postponed or canceled due to inclement weather or safety conditions. If a cancellation is necessary, Martinsville Speedway will make its best effort to contact guests in advance of their visit.

For more information on Martinsville Speedway’s Track Laps for Charity, visit www. martinsvillespeedway.com/ events/tracklapsforcharity.

After driving the track on April 12, fans can attend the triple-header NASCAR weekend that begins with the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Long John Silver’s 200 kicking off the action on Friday, April 14. That will be followed by the NASCAR Xfinity Series Call811.com Before You Dig 250 on Saturday.

Then on Sunday, April 16, drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series battle it out in the NOCO 400, all at the iconic venue known to bring the action.

Tickets for the upcoming race weekend are available for purchase via phone at 877-RACE-TIX or online at www.martinsvillespeedway.com.

Martinsville Speedway PR