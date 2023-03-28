Country Superstar Brad Paisley To Headline Firestone Legends Day Concert May 27

Country music superstar Brad Paisley will headline the Firestone Legends Day Concert on Saturday, May 27 at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park in Indianapolis.

Special guests Russell Dickerson and Jackson Dean will open the show at 7 p.m. ET with individual performances.

The concert expands the celebration of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” into downtown Indianapolis the night before the 107th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge.

“Concerts build tremendous energy and excitement in the lead-up to the green flag on Race Day,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “As fans enjoy country hits at the Firestone Legends Day Concert under the lights of downtown in a fantastic venue, we’ll have IMS ready to welcome more than 300,000 people beginning at 6 a.m. the following morning.”

Tickets will be available for purchase starting at 10 a.m. ET Friday, March 31 at LiveNation.com.

Fans can celebrate Legends Day presented by Firestone at both Indianapolis Motor Speedway and throughout downtown Indianapolis. Legends Day kicks off with the 107th Indianapolis 500 Public Drivers’ Meeting and driver autograph sessions at IMS. Fans then can make their way downtown for the AES 500 Festival Parade and the Firestone Legends Day Concert.

Paisley has earned his place in country music history as one of the genre’s most talented and decorated male solo artists.

For more than 20 years, Paisley’s songwriting and unmatched showmanship have won him numerous awards, including three Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards, 15 Academy of Country Music Awards and 14 Country Music Association Awards, including a highly coveted Entertainer of the Year honor and recognition as the most successful CMA Award co-host in history, alongside Carrie Underwood, for 11 consecutive years. A member of the Grand Ole Opry since 2001, Paisley has written 21 of his 25 No. 1 hits, and in 2008 became the first artist to achieve 10 consecutive Billboard Country Airplay No. 1 singles. The superstar's past works have amassed nearly 5 billion career streams.

It was recently announced that Paisley will release his first album with Universal Music Group Nashville later this year, titled “Son of the Mountains.” The first new song off the forthcoming project, “Same Here,” with a special appearance by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, was released Feb. 24, marking the first anniversary since the war in Ukraine began. “Same Here” was written by Paisley, Lee Thomas Miller and Taylor Goldsmith and produced by Luke Wooten.

Paisley's additional endeavors include his new “American Highway” bourbon, his collaborations with Peyton Manning on the national Nationwide insurance ad campaigns and his partnership with Boot Barn® to develop “Moonshine Spirit by Brad Paisley,” an exclusive line of jeans, hats, T-shirts, jewelry, belts and woven shirts.

Dickerson, who is one of country’s hottest new talents and recently released his third album, wraps soul-mate symphonies with epic country devotion. His hits include R&B bangers with the swagger of a free spirit, plus the steady hand of a family man. With stadium-sized small-town anthems, he is a superstar on the rise who’s already been rewarded for opening up his soul and is now giving fans the full picture. Dickerson’s first hit and now a three-time-Platinum No. 1, “Yours” was a creative breakthrough and was followed by three more Platinum chart-toppers in the same vivid, personal vein – “Blue Tacoma,” “Every Little Thing” and “Love You Like I Used To.”

Dean is quickly earning a reputation for his old school, gritty, lyric-driven, outlaw style of country. Mature beyond his years, the 22-year-old multi-instrumentalist is also an old soul and skilled artisan whose pastimes include making leather goods, wood-burned art and disappearing into the woods to sleep under the stars. Dean’s single, “Don’t Come Lookin’,” was the fastest debut to reach No. 1 in 2022 and cemented him as the youngest solo male country artist to reach the top of the charts with a debut. Landing spots on the Billboard Hot 100, the soundtrack for Netflix’s “The Ice Road” and a John Dutton scene in “Yellowstone,” the song has more than 80 million streams.

As the Official Tire of Country Music and the Official Tire of the Indianapolis 500, Firestone has served as the presenting sponsor of Legends Day since it debuted in 2014. The partnership brings together two platforms – racing and music – that have played significant roles in the rich history of the time-tested Firestone brand.

The 107th Indianapolis 500 by Gainbridge is scheduled for Sunday, May 28. Race Day tickets are on sale now at IMS.com or by calling or visiting the IMS Ticket Office. General admission tickets for Legends Day presented by Firestone start at $10. This ticket does not include concert admission. IMS gates will open at 8 a.m. and will close at 3 p.m.

IMS PR