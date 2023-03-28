Speedycash.com 250 Nascar Craftsman Truck Series Race Fact Sheet

WHAT: SPEEDYCASH.COM 250 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race.
WHERE: Texas Motor Speedway, a 1.5-mile oval in Fort Worth, Texas.
WHEN: Saturday, April 1.
COMPANION EVENT: PPG 375 NTT INDYCAR SERIES race, Sunday, April 2.
BROADCAST INFORMATION (All times Central)
· NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series qualifying, Saturday, April 1, 10 a.m.; TV – FS1.
· NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series SPEEDYCASH.COM 250 race, Saturday, April 1, 3:30 p.m.; TV – FS1. Radio – MRN, SiriusXM.
RACE LENGTH
· 167 laps | 250 miles
2022 RACE RECAP
Stewart Friesen needed overtime in the SPEEDYCASH.COM 220 to secure his first victory since November of 2019 and a berth in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Playoffs. Friesen lined up alongside Christian Eckes for a final overtime restart and after a close side-by-side battle through the opening two turns, Friesen cleared Eckes exiting onto the backstretch. He was able to hold off Eckes by 0.122 of a second in the two-lap shootout for his first win in the last 53 races. Ryan Preece finished third, Carson Hocevar was fourth and Ty Majeski fifth. Polesitter John Hunter Nemechek finished sixth after being forced to start at the rear of the field due to a penalty for an unapproved adjustment. The SPEEDYCASH.COM 220 was held May 20, 2022, as part of the NASCAR All-Star Race weekend.
MULTIPLE NCTS RACE WINNERS AT TMS
· Todd Bodine 6
· Johnny Sauter 5
· Kyle Busch 5
· Brendan Gaughan 4
· Ron Hornaday Jr. 3
· Matt Crafton 2
· Greg Biffle 2
· Dennis Setzer 2
· Jack Sprague 2
Note-Bold indicates active driver in SPEEDYCASH.COM 250 field.
NCTS WEEKEND SCHEDULE AT A GLANCE (all times Central)
Saturday, April 1
5:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. TMS Credential Office open
7:00 a.m. NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series garage opens
9:30-10:00 a.m. NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series practice
10:00-11:00 a.m. NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series qualifying
3:00 p.m. Driver introductions
3:30 p.m. NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series SPEEDYCASH.COM 250 race (77 | 122 | 167 = 250 miles)
Click HERE for a full race weekend schedule.
NOTEWORTHY
The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series is reunited with the NTT INDYCAR SERIES for a race weekend after a three-year hiatus. The two series were a staple doubleheader weekend from 1997-2019. … The SPEEDYCASH.COM 250 is the fifth race of the 23-race NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES season. … The first stage of the SPEEDYCASH.COM 250 will conclude at 77 laps, the second stage at 122 and the final one at 167. … Matt Crafton and Stewart Friesen are the only current fulltime drivers who have previously won a NCTS race at Texas Motor Speedway. Crafton won in 2014 and ’15 while Friesen won last year. … Crafton owns the track records for career top-five finishes (17) and top 10s (30). He also ranks second for career laps led at 444. He will be making his 43rd start at Texas, another track record. … Crafton has nine top-10 finishes in his last 10 starts at TMS. … Toyota has won five of the last six races at TMS. The lone Chevrolet win came in 2020 by Sheldon Creed and GMS Racing. … Defending series champion Zane Smith of Front Row Motorsports became the first multiple winner of the season when he won last week at Circuit of The Americas. Smith, who also won the season opener at Daytona, arrives to Texas Motor Speedway atop the NCTS points standings. He holds a two-point advantage over second-place Ty Majeski and 18 over third-place Ben Rhodes, both of ThorSport Racing. … Grant Enfinger of GMS Racing has five top-five finishes among his seven top-10 performances in his last 10 starts at Texas Motor Speedway.
