Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway Geared Up For Historic Opening Night Saturday, April 1st

Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway comes back to life on Saturday, April 1st - Celebrating 119 years of auto racing at "America's Favorite Short Track". The 2023 season opener will see 7 local divisions featuring Pro Late Models, Limited Late Models, Street Stocks, Pure Stocks, Pest Doctor Front Runners, United States Air Force Legends, and Murfreesboro Fence Bandoleros.

Fans have plenty to look forward to this year at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway and it all begins at 5:00pm on Saturday, April 1st. The stars of the 1/4-mile will begin the exciting night of racing with hopes of getting their 2023 season started off on the right foot. Last year's 1/4-mile champions will be the ones to look out for on opening night, as they try to pull off one of the hardest feats in all of sports, repeating their championship run.

These include Murfreesboro Fence Company Bandolero champion #9 Gavon Veach, United States Air Force Legends pro champion #17 Oliver Cordell and semi-pro champion #9 Michael Crafton, Pest Doctor Front Runner champion #9 Matt Hamlett, Pure Stock champion #4 Michael Neidert, Street Stock champion #3 Travis Arms, and Limited Late Model champion #93 Kevin Rollins.

The great night of racing action will be capped off with 119 laps from the Pro Late Model division around the 5/8-mile track. The 119 laps run by the Pro Late Models are in honor of the 119 years of auto racing at the famed track. Last year’s Pro Late Model champion, Dylan Fetcho, picked up his 2nd championship, in the division, and will be one of the top competitors returning for the 2023 season. Fetcho will have a tough time defending his 2022 championship reign with full fields of talented wheelmen from around the country making their way to test their skills at "America's Favorite Short Track."

Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway is coming off one of the most entertaining seasons in its long historic career in 2022. With 2023 expected to see more of the same with 11 races scheduled with a new series making its way to the speedway, the 500 sprint car series, as well as the marquee event of the year, the All American 400, now transforming into a championship event for the newly formed ASA STARS National Touring Series.