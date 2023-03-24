Macon IL Speedway Opening Test Canceled

Macon Speedway officials have announced that the opening test-and-tune, scheduled for Saturday, March 24, has been canceled due to wet grounds from this week’s weather.

Macon Speedway will now hold its first test-and-tune next Saturday, April 1 from 12:00-4:00 PM. The 78th season opener for the 1/5-mile track will be Saturday, April 8, featuring CEFCU Kids Club, driver autographs, and six divisions of racing action.

In other Macon Speedway news, officials announced early Friday afternoon that advance sale reserved and general admission tickets are now available for purchase for the Saturday, April 22 Lucas Oil Late Model event. Those who purchase their reserved seats in advance will also get free pit access for the race. Tickets are available at https://bit.ly/LucasOilTix .

The track is under new ownership in 2023, with Chris, Jolene, and Blade Kearns taking over the reins during the offseason. Many improvements are planned before and as the season progresses.

For more information on the track, visit www.maconracing.com.

Macon Speedway PR