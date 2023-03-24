Ross Chastain Takes Watermelon Celebration to New Heights Ahead of EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix

Ross Chastain will look to smash to competition when the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix goes green on Sunday, but before he even turned a lap in practice, the Trackhouse Racing driver had a different “smash” in mind.

A nod to his family’s watermelon farming roots, Chastain continued the celebration of his 2022 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix win – the first NASCAR Cup Series triumph for both the driver and his Trackhouse Racing team – the Alva, Florida native tossed watermelons from atop the iconic 251-foot observation tower at Circuit of The Americas. After sending the fruits flying, Chastain greeted fans in attendance with autographed hats and – what else – watermelons.

“Officially set a new high water mark for the highest point (throwing a watermelon),” Chastain said. “I was a little off to the right on the first one, but each one got better… I’d love to go out there on Sunday and get three more tries next year.”

Following the watermelon toss, Chastain finished third in EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix practice. Qualifying for the race is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.

